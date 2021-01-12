Indie Sales Acquires ‘Misfit’ With Gerard Depardieu, Deborah Lukumuena (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has acquired Constance Meyer’s feature debut “Misfit,” a drama-comedy headlined by Gérard Depardieu and Déborah Lukumuena, the rising star of Houda Benyamina’s “Divines.”

Shot in Paris, the film revolves around George, an aging and lonely film star in decline, and Aïssa, a semi-pro wrestler earning a living as a security officer. When Aïssa is hired to temporarily replace George’s bodyguard, a singular bond between them takes hold. Despite their differences, George and Aïssa are more similar than they thought initially.

Indie Sales will launch international sales on “Misfit” at UniFrance’s Rendez-Vous With French Cinema, which kicks off Jan. 13.

Now in post, “Misfit” is produced by Isabelle Madelaine with her Paris-based outfit Dharamsala, whose credits include Alice Winocour’s “Proxima” and Claire Burger’s “Real Love.”

“Misfit” will be delivered this summer. Diaphana Distribution will distribute the film in France.

Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales CEO and co-founder, said “Misfit” marked the third collaboration with Dharamsala. “We’re excited to be teaming up again with Dharamsala and this time on a first feature from a director whose short films have already been acclaimed in many prestigious festivals,” said Eschbach.

Indie Sales’ slate for the UniFrance’s Rendez-Vous also includes Jasmila Žbanic’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” which has been selected as the Bosnian entry for the Oscars’ international feature film race, as well as Rémi Chayé’s “Calamity,” the winner of Annecy festival’s top award, and Nora Martirosyan’s first feature “Should the Wind Drop,” which was part of Cannes 2020’s selection.