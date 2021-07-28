IFC Films Sets U.S. Release for Mia Hansen-Løve’s Cannes Title ‘Bergman Island’

IFC Films has set the U.S. theatrical release date for Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” on Oct. 15. The critically acclaimed movie world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and will next play at Toronto, among other key fall festivals.

The film stars Mia Wasikowska (“Maps to the Stars”), Tim Roth (“Once Upon a Time in America”), Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread”) and Anders Danielsen Lie (“Personal Shopper”).

Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema (“Annette”) produced “Bergman Island” alongside Rodrigo Texeira at RT Features, with co-producers Erik Hemmendorff. “Bergman Island” marks CG Cinema’s third collaboration with Hansen-Løve, following “Eden” in 2014 and “Things to Come” which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016.

IFC Films has previously collaborated with Hansen-Løve on her critically acclaimed sophomore outing “Father of My Children,” as well as “Goodbye First Love” and “Things to Come.”

“Bergman Island” follows a couple of filmmakers, Chris (Krieps) and Tony (Roth) who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Swedish auteur Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction progressively blur and tear the couple even more apart.

Arianna Bocco, IFC Films president, previously described the film as “a major work from one of the most exciting auteurs working today” and said it boasted “a brilliantly layered screenplay and an amazing cast.”

Besides “Bergman Island,” IFC Films’s current slate includes two other movies which competed at Cannes, Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” and Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District.”