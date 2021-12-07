‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Encanto’ Continue Reign at U.K. Box Office

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office in its second weekend.

The Universal release collected £1.5 million ($2 million) and now has £5.5 million at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore.

Disney release “Encanto,” took £1.2 million in its second weekend and has a total of £3.3 million.

Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was in third place with £1.06 million and has amassed £9.1 million after three weekends.

Piece of Magic Entertainment’s seasonal release, Christmas concert film “Christmas With Andre,” featuring Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, debuted in fourth position with £693,676.

Rounding off the top five was Disney release “Eternals” with £318,718 in its fifth weekend for a total of £14.4 million.

In its tenth weekend, James Bond film “No Time to Die” collected £270,149 in sixth position and now has £96.1 million at the box office.

There were three other new entries on the charts – Warner Bros.’ “Boxing Day” in seventh position with £265,263, Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City ” at eighth with £253,200 and Phoenix Productions’s Polish title “Girls to Buy” at tenth with £204,459.

In ninth place, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” took £240,423 and now has £21.4 million after seven weekends.

The wide releases for the upcoming weekend are Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of “West Side” story, which Disney is releasing over more than 300 locations and Entertainment One’s “Clifford the Big Dog,” which also has a similar screen count.

Curzon has a brace of releases this weekend – Aaron Sorkin’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz biopic “Being the Ricardos,” starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, and “The Storms of Jeremy Thomas,” Mark Cousins’ documentary on Oscar-winning “The Last Emperor” producer Jeremy Thomas.

Streamer Mubi is giving “Lamb,” Iceland’s entry to the Oscars, a theatrical release, while Dogwoof is releasing “Citizen Ashe,” a documentary on tennis champion and AIDS activist Arthur Ashe.

The Bollywood release of the week is Cinestaan AA Distributors’ straight romance with a twist “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.