Hot Docs Deal Maker Selects 36 Projects to Pitch to More Than 90 Decision Makers

Hot Docs, one of the world’s top documentary feature film festivals, has selected 36 projects from 18 countries to take part in Hot Docs Deal Maker, a curated one-on-one pitch meeting program for producers seeking financing from the international marketplace.

Since the program’s launch in 2013, the number of decision makers taking part has more than doubled and will reach almost 100 this year. In total, 433 projects and 516 filmmakers have pitched in 4,000 Deal Maker meetings, with millions of dollars raised.

Notable projects that have pitched at Hot Docs Deal Maker in previous years include the 2020 Hot Docs Festival opening night film “Softie,” 2020’s “Downstream to Kinshasa,” 2019’s “Smog Town and The Forum,” 2018’s “Love, Gilda,” and 2017’s “My Enemy, My Brother,” directed by Ann Shin, whose film “A.rtificial I.mmortality” will open this year’s festival.

Featuring a diverse selection of projects showcasing varied perspectives, stories and styles from established and emerging filmmakers from all over the world, the selection this year includes 20 BIPOC directors, 23 projects directed or co-directed by women, and seven projects directed by first-time filmmakers.

Deal Maker projects will be pitched to more than 90 international decision makers during virtual meetings held online from May 6 to 19.

“Hot Docs Deal Maker is a unique program that enables filmmakers working in all documentary genres and formats to present their vision to a tailored set of buyers,” said Lisa Valencia-Svensson, acting industry programs director for Hot Docs. “We’re so pleased to see the breadth and depth of our international documentary community represented so prominently with this year’s group of filmmakers.”

“We are as inspired as ever by all of our selected filmmakers who, like so many in our industry, have faced immense barriers to getting their films developed, shot, pitched and financed this past year,” said Madelaine Russo, industry programmer, Hot Docs Deal Maker. “Their continued motivation to pitch their films and share their art with audiences around the world has reinforced the fact that without their work, our industry would falter.”

Deal Maker projects are selected by a jury of expert producers, funders and broadcasters. This year’s jury included Margje De Koning, artistic director, Movies that Matter, Netherlands; Jess Kwan, chief operations officer, Fork Films, U.S.; Jason Ryle, consultant and producer, Canada; Dorota Lech, Forum producer, Hot Docs, Canada; and Madelaine Russo, industry programmer of Deal Maker, Hot Docs, Canada.

The projects pitching in the 2021 Hot Docs Deal Maker program are:

ANOTHER BODY

Production Company: Willa Productions (U.S.)

Directors: Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn

Producer: Elizabeth Woodward

BAM BAM: THE STORY OF SISTER NANCY

Production Company: Oya Media Group Inc. (Canada)

Director: Alison Duke

Producers: Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George

Executive Producer: Moss Raxlen

COEXISTENCE MY ASS!

Production Companies: SocDoc Studios (U.S.), Homegrown Docs (Israel)

Director: Amber Fares

Producers: Amber Fares, Rachel Leah Jones

CREDIBLE FEAR

Production Company: Sad Donut Films LLC (U.S.)

Director: Gabrielle Ewing

DRIVING INTO THE STORM

Production Companies: Temjin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Pictures Dept, Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Director: Tenji Takakura

Producer: Yuko Shiomaki

Executive Producer: Takahito Kanegawa

THE EYES OF DANTE

Production Companies: Doc Art srl (Italy), Leonardo Film (Germany)

Director: Adolfo Conti

Producers: Amalia Carandini, Ilaria Sbarigia, Elmar Bartlmae

FIVE FOOTBALL DREAMS

Production Company: Bayt Al Shawareb (Jordan)

Directors: Bassel Ghandour, Yasmina Karajah

Producer & Executive Producer: Hashem Sabbagh

Producers: Sawsan Asfari. Iyad Zawaideh, Alaa Khasawneh

FRAGMENTS OF ICE

Production Company: Tabor Ltd (Ukraine)

Director: Maria Stoianova

Producers: Alina Gorlova, Maksym Nakonechnyi

GAMES WITHOUT FRONTIERS

Production Companies: Patchwork Productions (U.K.), Zulutango (U.K.)

Director: Sankha Guha

Producer: Christine Hartland

GIVE IT A SHOT

Production Company: Coast to Coast Films LLC (U.S.)

Director: Vaishali Sinha

Producers: Vaishali Sinha, Hemang Chheda, Sanjana Gaind

HOME IS SOMEWHERE ELSE

Production Company: Brinca Animation Studio (Mexico)

Directors: Carlos Hagerman, Jorge Villalobos

Producer: Carlos Hagerman

Executive Producers: Martha Sosa, Carolina Coppel, Andrew Houchens

I, POPPY

Production Companies: Unek Films (India), La Fabrica Nocturna Cinema (France)

Director: Vivek Chaudhary

Producers: Vivek Chaudhary, Xavier Rocher

IN THE WAKE

Production Companies: Lantern Films Inc. (Canada), Experimental Forest Films Inc. (Canada)

Director: Lyana Patrick

Producers: Jessica Hallenbeck, Tyler Hagan

LA MINA

Production Company: HitPlay Productions Inc. (Canada)

Directors: Nadine Pequeneza, Carla Molina

Producer: Nadine Pequeneza

Executive Producer: Ricardo Acosta, Nadine Pequeneza

LET THE WORLD SLIP

Production Companies: Sorauren Pictures (Canada), Mantaray Film AB (Sweden)

Director: Edmund Stenson

Producers: Felicity Justrabo, Stina Gardell

LIFE IS ABOUT LOSING EVERYTHING

Production Company: Schalten und Walten GbR (Germany)

Directors: Stefan Ramírez Pérez, Benjamin Ramírez Pérez

Producers: Miriam Gossing, Lina Sieckmann

MKO: WAITING FOR MR. PRESIDENT

Production Company: O2A Media (U.S.)

Director: Ose Oyamendan

Producers: Veronique Bernard, Ose Oyamendan

Executive Producer: Mark Jonathan Harris

MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – TWENTY YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN

Production Company: Seventh Art Productions (U.K.)

Director: Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi

Producers: Phil Grabsky, Amanda Wilkie, Shoaib Sharifi

MY GENIE

Production Company: Hiharbor Pictures (Korea)

Director: Hyuckjee Park

Producer: Hyuckjee Park

NO MERCY – THE FEMALE GAZE

Production Company: Tondowski Films GbR (Germany)

Director: Isa Willinger

Producers: Alex Tondowski, Ira Tondowski

OLE MI COÑO – THE RIPOSTE TO DIGITAL VIOLENCE

Production Companies: Gadea Films (Spain), Ringo Media (Spain)

Director: Patricia Franquesa

Producers: Patricia Franquesa, Mireia Graell

RESIDENT ORCA

Production Company: Everyday Films Inc. (Canada)

Directors: Sarah Sharkey Pearce, Simon Schneider

Executive Producers: Sarah Sharkey Pearce, Simon Schneider, Lynne Kirby

RIVER OF GRASS

Production Company: River of Grass, LLC (U.S.)

Director: Sasha Wortzel

Producer: Danielle Varga

SCIENCE FICTION

Production Companies: Primo International Content S.L. (Spain), Nanouk Films S.L. (Spain), Exile Concepts LLC (U.S.)

Directors: Francisco Forbes, Ferran Romeu, Matthew Barton

Producers: Inés Massa, Salvador Sunyer

Executive Producers: Inés Massa, Salvador Sunyer, Miguel Tamayo, Arturo Sampson, Sergi Cameron, Ventura Durall

SEEDS

Production Companies: Brittany Shyne Interior Films LLC (U.S.), Walking Productions LLC (U.S.), Vespertine Films, Inc. (U.S.)

Director: Brittany Shyne

Producer: Danielle Varga

Executive Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

A SHORT HISTORY OF DECAY

Production Companies: New Decade TV Ltd. (Ireland), Hawkeye Pictures Inc. (Canada), Corrib Entertainment Inc. (Canada)

Director: Sarah Share

Producers: Nuala Cunningham, Aeschylus Poulos, John Galway

Executive Producer: Sonya Di Rienzo, Ciaran O’Connor

SINGING BACK THE BUFFALO

Production Companies: Downstream Documentary Productions Inc. (Canada)

Director: Tasha Hubbard

Producers: Tasha Hubbard, Jason Ryle, George Hupka

Executive Producer: Bonnie Thompson

STANDING ABOVE THE CLOUDS

Production Companies: Breaktide Productions LLC (U.S.), Multitude Films (U.S.)

Director: Jalena Keane-Lee

Producers: Amber Espinosa-Jones, Jalena Keane-Lee

Executive Producers: Jess Devaney, Anya Rous

STAR CA$H

Production Companies: Iceberg Film LLC. (U.S.), Submarine Deluxe LLC. (U.S.)

Director: Hayley Garrigus

Producer: Maya E. Rudolph

Executive Producer: Ben Braun

STOLEN TIME

Production Companies: Intuitive Pictures Inc. (Canada), National Film Board of Canada (Canada)

Director: Helene Klodawsky

Producers: Ina Fichman, Ariel Nasr

THEFT OF FIRE

Production Companies: Intuitive Pictures Inc. (Canada), Made in Palestine (Palestine/Jordan)

Director: Amer Shomali

Producers: Ina Fichman, Rashid Abdelhamid

THE UNTITLED 19th NEWS FILM

Production Company: Four Pillars Films LLC (U.S.)

Directors: Heather Courtney, Chelsea Hernandez

Producers: Heather Courtney, Chelsea Hernandez, Diane Quon

Executive Producers: Keith Maitland, Sarah Wilson, Jacqueline Olive

UNTITLED SAM PROJECT

Production Company: I Know Film LLC (U.S.)

Director: Nadav Kurtz

Producers: Diane Quon, Nadav Kurtz

Executive Producer: Jeremy Yaches, Jeremiah Zagar, Abby Lynn Kang Davis

WE WANT TO NEGOTIATE

Production Company: Capital K Pictures LLC (U.S.)

Director: Sofian Khan

Producers: Sofian Khan, Jessie Motts, Joel Simon

WHEN I WAS A TERRORIST

Production Companies: Polar Star Films, S.L. (Spain), The Big Story Films, S.L. (Spain)

Directors: Mayte Carrasco, Marcel Mettelsiefen

Producers: Carles Brugueras, Marieke van den Bersselaar, Mayte Carrasco

YINTAH

Production Company: Yintah Films Ltd. (Wet’suwet’en Territory)

Director: Michael Toledano

Producers: Jen Wickham, Franklin López

Executive Producers: Bob Moore, Sam Vinal