Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramirez Team for ‘Nobody’s Heart,’ WestEnd Films Boards Sales – AFM

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edgar Ramírez have teamed up for romantic drama “Nobody’s Heart,” directed by Isabel Coixet (“The Bookshop,” “The Secret Life of Words”).

WestEnd Films has launched international sales on the film, which will be presented to buyers at the virtual American Film Market this week. CAA Media Finance is representing North American sales.

Set in Lisbon in the 1930s, “Nobody’s Heart” centers on a new widow, Lily, who inherits her husband’s cork factory, and begins to form an unexpected relationship with his enigmatic co-worker, igniting repressed imagination and passion, and discovering unknown truths about both herself and her late husband.

The film, which will begin shooting in January in Portugal, is adapted from bestselling author and screenwriter William Boyd’s short story “Cork,” and is based on the life of celebrated Portuguese poet, Fernando Pessoa. The film is produced by John Fiedler (“Girl in Progress”).

Said Coixet: “This is a fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s. After reading William Boyd’s script, I completely fell in love with the story and I know there’s a hunger out there for stories like ‘Nobody’s Heart.'”

Maya Amsellem, managing director for WestEnd Films, added: “‘Nobody’s Heart’ is a rich, evocative and moving drama, and we know Isabel Coixet will elevate the film even further with her eye for nuance and beauty. At WestEnd, we have a continued focus on female-centric narratives through our WeLove brand and this is a great example of the type of story audiences want to see more of.”

