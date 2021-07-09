Germany Delivers Eclectic Selection at Cannes Film Market

German-language productions on offer at the Cannes Film Market present an eclectic mix of adult drama, biting social commentary, history, comedy, kids’ pics and animation from such high-profile helmers as Stefan Ruzowitzky, Marcus H. Rosenmüller, Maria Schrader and Matti Geschonneck.

In Ruzowitzky’s atmospheric “Hinterland,” part of Beta Cinema’s lineup, a Great War veteran tracks down a killer in 1920s Vienna.

Rosenmüller and Santiago López Jover’s 1960s-set animated comedy “Snotty Boy” follows a kid whose unstoppable talent for drawing gives him an outlet for his discontent while growing up in a small conservative Austrian town where Nazi sympathy is still very prevalent. Sold by Picture Tree Intl., the pic was inspired by the life and work of late Austrian cartoonist and satirist Manfred Deix.

Rosenmüller’s other new comedy, “Lifeguard Off Duty,” centers on grumpy lifeguard Karl and his efforts to save the local swimming pool from closure. The Playmaker (formerly Arri Media Intl.) is handling world sales.

Beta Cinema also presents recent Berlinale contenders and Berlin-set stories “I’m Your Man,” by Maria Schrader, and Daniel Brühl’s “Next Door.” Geschonneck’s historical drama “The Conference,” sold by Global Screen, chronicles the 1942 Berlin meeting in which Nazi leaders drew up the Final Solution.

In Piotr J. Lewandowski’s “King of Ravens,” a young undocumented Macedonian immigrant begins a passionate love affair with a mysterious woman. The M-Appeal title stars Antje Traue (“Man of Steel”) and Malik Blumenthal.

Florian Dietrich also explores the immigrant experience in “Toubab,” a Beta Cinema comedy about a young immigrant’s desperate efforts to keep from being deported to Senegal.

In the Playmaker’s “A Pure Place,” two young siblings try to free themselves from a secret community on a remote Greek island in Nikias Chryssos’ film. Also in the company’s lineup is Magdalena Lauritsch’s Austrian sci-fi drama “Rubikon.” On the family film front, Mike Marzuk revisits classic German Westerns in the Playmaker title “Young Winnetou and the Lost Buffalo,” about the early years of an Apache chief featured in Karl May’s books.

Picture Tree Intl.’s “Mission Ulja Funk,” by Barbara Kronenberg, follows a 12-year-old who sets off with her classmate in a stolen hearse across Europe to witness the impact of an asteroid.

Sola Media’s animation-heavy lineup includes Ali Samadi Ahadi’s “Moonbound,” about a boy who embarks on a magical journey to the moon to save his little sister, and Ute von Münchow-Pohl’s “Rabbit Academy – Mission: Eggpossible,” a follow-up to 2017’s “Rabbit School: Guardians of the Golden Egg.”