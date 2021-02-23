Gerard Depardieu Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

French actor Gerard Depardieu (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) has been charged with rape and sexual assault in connection with a 2018 case, Variety has confirmed.

The case against the 72-year-old actor was dropped in 2019 following a lack of evidence, but was reopened in 2020, and criminal charges were filed in December, according to a judicial source quoted by the AFP.

“Mr. Gerard Depardieu was indicted on Dec. 16, 2020 for allegations of rape and sexual assault. No custodial measures were taken against him,” a judicial source confirmed to Variety.

The victim is an actress in her 20s who accuses Depardieu of raping and assaulting her at his Paris home in August 2018, the agency reports.

The actor is apparently not in custody, but under judicial supervision. His lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that Depardieu “completely rejects the accusations.”

Quoting a “source close to the case,” AFP suggests that Depardieu is a friend of the actress’ family. The report also quotes other, unnamed, sources, and says that the pair were rehearsing a play, but “there was nothing professional about the encounter.”

The actress’ lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, told AFP that she hoped her client’s “private sphere will be respected.”

Variety has reached out to Depardieu’s legal team for comment.

Gerard Depardieu is one of the most feted actors in the history of French cinema. He was nominated for a best actor Oscar for “Cyrano de Bergerac,” won best actor at Cannes, and France’s César for the film, and won a Golden Globe for his performance in “Green Card.” He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the series “Napoleon.”

In 1989 he was accorded a British Film Institute Fellowship and in 2020 he was given a career achievement award at the El Gouna Film Festival.