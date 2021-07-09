Wes Anderson Won’t Hold Cannes Press Conference For ‘French Dispatch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Wes Anderson won’t be taking any questions in Cannes because “The French Dispatch” isn’t getting a press conference.

Variety has confirmed with festival sources that the movie’s creative team won’t be made available to the press. The film has been missing from the press screening and conference schedule since Cannes kicked off earlier this week, but many assumed that it would be added later on, closer to its July 12 premiere.

The movie has a large ensemble cast, and stars Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalament, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Willem Dafoe. While Swinton and Seydoux are definitely in Cannes, it’s likely travel complications may be in play for some of the other cast.

Sources indicate that Anderson isn’t doing any press at all on the ground in Cannes, including a press conference for his latest France-set movie, which will premiere on Monday. Ironically, the film is also about a group of journalists at the French outpost of an American magazine.

The Paris-based Anderson was last in Cannes with a film in 2012, when “Moonrise Kingdom” was in competition and also opened the festival. The director and his cast took part in a press conference at that time.

Popular on Variety

The helmer’s last film, “Isle of Dogs,” opened the Berlin Film Festival in 2018 and he also participated in a press conference there.

It’s unclear why “The French Dispatch” team won’t face journalists in Cannes. Variety has reached out to Anderson’s representatives and the festival for further comment.

Recently, Anderson spoke to Variety about Swinton, who stars in “The French Dispatch” and will also appear in the director’s next movie, which will begin production in Spain in September, as revealed by Variety. Asked for more details on the Spain-shot movie, however, Anderson made clear that he wasn’t ready to divulge more information, and is keeping details of the project close to the chest.