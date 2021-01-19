‘Love Affairs,’ ‘Two of Us’ Take Top Prizes at France’s Lumieres Awards

Emmanuel Mouret’s “Love Affairs” (“The Things We Say, the Things We Do”) won best film at the 26th Lumieres Awards, which are prizes given by France-based members of the foreign press. The film weaves together a series of romantic tales with an ensemble cast including Camelia Jordana and Niels Schneider.

This year, the ceremony became a televised event. The show was broadcast on Canal Plus and hosted by French journalists Laurie Cholewa and Laurent Weil with the participation of several voting journalists. The Lumieres event traditionally kicks off France’s awards season.

Filippo Meneghetti’s romance “Two of Us,” which represents France in the international feature film race at the Oscars, won two prizes, including best first film, and best actress for the duo Martine Chevallier and Barbara Sukowa. The feature debut follows Nina and Madeleine, two pensioners who have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades and see their bond put to the test when they are suddenly unable to move in together.

Francois Ozon’s gay coming-of-age drama “Summer of 85” also picked up two awards, including best male newcomer for the film’s two stars, Félix Lefebvre et Benjamin Voisin, and best cinematography for Hichame Alaouié.

Maiwenn won best director for “DNA,” her star-studded family melodrama that explores the director-actor’s own Algerian heritage. Maiwenn headlines the film along with Fanny Ardant, Louis Garrel, Dylan Robert and Marine Vacth.

The best actor nod went to Sami Bouajila for his performance in Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s French-Tunisian drama “A Son.” The best female newcomer was awarded to Noée Abita for her role in Charlene Favier’s “Slalom,” in which she plays a talented 15-year-old skier who is sexually exploited by her coach (Jeremie Renier). Stéphane Demoustier won best script for “La Fille au bracelet,” a judicial drama based on a true story with Melissa Guers, Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni.

The best animation award went to Aurel’s “Josep,” which also scooped best music for Sílvia Pérez Cruz. The documentary prize went to David Dufresne’s politically charged “Un pays qui se tient sage” produced by Le Bureau.

Kaouther Ben Hania’s provocative film “The Man Who Sold His Skin” which is set in the art world and represents Tunisia in the Oscar race, won best international co-production. The movie beat Mariam Touzani’s “Adam” along with other strong contenders.

During the broadcast, actors Léa Drucker and Alex Lutz took the stage to speak about the export of French movies around the world with the support of UniFrance, the French film promotion org. The 26th Lumieres ceremony also paid tribute to the revered Spanish journalist José María Riba who died earlier this year and was a driving force behind the Lumieres Academy.