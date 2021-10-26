Fiona Lamptey, Colin Trevorrow Among BAFTA Breakthrough 2021 Jurors

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed high powered U.K. and U.S. jury members for the 2021 BAFTA Breakthrough initiative, supported by Netflix.

The U.K. jury is chaired by Ade Rawcliffe, group director of diversity and inclusion at ITV, and members include Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features at Netflix; journalist and cultural commentator Afua Hirsch; Alisa Pomeroy, senior commissioning editor, factual at Channel 4; Sheffield Doc/Fest interim director Clare Stewart; David P. Davis, executive producer at Bad Wolf; and Jodie Azhar, CEO and games director at Teazelcat Games.

The U.K. jury also includes producer Julia Godzinskaya, Nest Entertainment; “Saint Maud” casting director Kharmel Cochrane; “The Informer” costume designer Molly Emma Rowe; “It’s a Sin” director Peter Hoar; Siobhan Reddy, studio director at Media Molecule; writer/performer Tim Renkow; and “Ted Lasso” DoP Vanessa Whyte.

The U.S. jurors include “Jurassic World: Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow; “Raised By Wolves” actor Niamh Algar; manager/producer Laura Berwick; art and animation director Leon Brazil; “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” DoP Ellen Kuras; Asacha Media Group head of content Maria Ishak who serves as jury co-chair; “This is Us” composer

Siddhartha Khosla: “The Handmaid’s Tale” creator Bruce Miller; Thunder Child founder and jury co-chair

Karl Stewart; and “Queen Sugar” actor Rutina Wesley.

BAFTA Breakthrough is a talent initiative that identifies and supports the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television. The initiative, previously known as Breakthrough Brits, has been running in the U.K. since 2013 and in the US and India since the global expansion last year.

The successful Breakthrough applicants will receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, full membership, access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, as well as networking events, both in the UK and internationally.

Ade Rawcliffe, 2021 BAFTA Breakthrough jury chair, said: “BAFTA Breakthrough highlights the incredible breadth of diverse talent entering the creative industries. Now in its second year as a global initiative partnering, we have been treated to nurturing a wealth of incredible work. On a personal note, I was thrilled to once again chair such a distinguished and insightful group of Jurors. We were so impressed with the variety of work we have seen and it only furthers our excitement for the future of these industries. The partnership of BAFTA and Netflix through the Breakthrough initiative is such an important one, especially in helping to champion and guide the upcoming talent and it has been my pleasure to be involved in the project once more.”

2021 BAFTA Breakthrough U.S. Juror, Niamh Algar, said, “It is such an honor to have been asked to join the Breakthrough jury for 2021 after being a BAFTA Breakthrough recipient myself in 2019. I love how the initiative celebrates a wealth of talent from diverse backgrounds, both in front and behind the camera. This year’s shortlisted recipients are immensely talented. They’ve blown us all away.”

Since its launch in 2013, BAFTA Breakthrough has championed over 160 newcomers, including Bukky Bakray, Paapa Essiedu, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh and Josh O’Connor.

This year’s global participants from the U.K. and U.S. will be revealed on Dec. 8.