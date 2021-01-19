FilmSharks Captures Worldwide Sales, Remake Rights to ‘Camera Café: The Movie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Guido Rud’s FilmSharks International has snagged worldwide sales and remake rights to the Spanish movie spinoff of wildly popular French fictional comedy TV series, “Camera Café,” where a camera planted in a coffee machine captures the shenanigans and gossip chatter among office workers.

“Camera Café: La Pelicula” (“Camera Café” The Movie”) is an Atresmedia Cine, Estela Films and Warner Bros. co-production with the participation of Movistar Plus, which pre-bought Spanish pay TV rights. The comedy is the directorial debut of actor-writer-humorist Ernesto Sevilla (“Torrente 4”) and is also the feature debut of the film’s writer Raul Cimas, who has co-penned some Paramount Comedy Channel series with Sevilla.

The movie takes place in a dysfunctional office ten years after an economic crisis devastated the workplace where the most skilled people were fired. The least competent workers remain in charge and they will stop at nothing to keep their jobs.

“We are very excited to join this project, based on one of the most-sold TV formats worldwide, and to continue our close collaboration with Estela Films, Atresmedia Cine and Warner Bros.,” said Rud who expressed confidence that the completed film and subsequent remakes would “fly very widely worldwide.”

FilmSharks previously picked up sales rights to Estela Films-Atresmedia Cine co-production “Tiempo Despues” by Jose Luis Cuerda and three films co-produced by Warner Bros and Atresmedia Cine, including comedy “Lord, Give Me Patience” by Alvaro Diaz Lorenzo, starring Rossy de Palma and Jordi Sanchez.

Based in Buenos Aires, FilmSharks continues to build an extensive catalog that encompasses the whole gamut of genres, from comedy and social satire to horror, action and suspense.

Last year, its subsidiary, The Remake Company, sold the remake rights to Alejandro Amenabar’s hit horror film “The Others” to L.A.-based Sentient Entertainment. The remake will be produced by Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin alongside Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin.

The “Camera Café” TV format has been sold to at least 25 countries, including to territories as far afield as Algeria, Italy, Brazil, Myanmar and Romania. Two movie spin-offs were made in France under the titles “Espace Détente” and “Le Séminaire.”

Principal photography on “Camera Café: La Pelicula” is slated for the second quarter of this year, with delivery expected by the first quarter of 2022.