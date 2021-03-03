Film Movement Acquires from Studiocanal U.S. Rights to Leonard Glowinski-Produced ‘Final Set’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has acquired U.S. rights to Quentin Reynaud’s “Final Set,” a French movie starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Alex Lutz and Ana Girardot, from Studiocanal.

“Final Set,” which unfolds in the world of professional tennis, is produced by Leonard Glowinski for his company, 22H22 (“A Hologram for the King”).

The film revolves around Thomas (Lutz), who was once a young professional tennis prodigy who never had the career in the game he had hoped for. At 37, he decides to return to the French Open at Roland Garros, in spite of declining physical fitness and a shattered knee. Although his wife Eve (Girardot) and mother Judith (Scott Thomas) advise him to give up on his unlikely ambition, Thomas obsessively perseveres. He will have to face his own demons as well as the intense competitive qualifying rounds to reach the tournament and eventually face a young tennis genius who disturbingly reminds him of his younger self.

“Final Set” will make its North American debut as part of UniFrance’s Rendez-vous with French Cinema at Lincoln Center this March. Film Movement will release the movie this summer timed to coincide with the U.S. Open.

“We are very happy to team up with Film Movement, and proud that ‘Final Set’ joins their prestigious line-up. They have such a strong track-record distributing impactful independent movies in the U.S., and we know this special film is in good hands,” said Chloé Marquet, Studiocanal head of international sales.

Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement president, commented that “Though tennis is incredibly popular across the globe, with the exception of a very few films, its cinematic imprint isn’t large.”

“’Final Set’ brings moviegoers directly into the on and off court drama, and we’re excited to share it with U.S. audiences this August, as a perfect aperitif for the U.S. Open,” said Rosenberg.

Film Movement’s recent acquisitions include Brazilian fantasy social drama “Memory House,” João Paulo Miranda Maria’s feature debut, “The Whaler Boy” which won Venice Days Director’s Award in 2020, and Ivan Ostrochovsky’s sophomore effort “Servants,” which premiered at the 2020 Berlinale.