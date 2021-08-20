European Cinema’s Generation Next Present Their Work at Karlovy Vary

Future Frames is a next generation showcase comprised of short works by students and recent graduates of European film schools, curated by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in cooperation with European Film Promotion. The selected directors and their films will be introduced to on-site festival audiences from Aug. 22-24. Austrian director Andreas Horvath will mentor the group and teach a masterclass.
Irene Albanell Mellado
“Silent Club”
ESCAC
Spain
During her time at the Catalonia Film School Albanell Mellado specialized in editing. “Silent Club” is her graduate work. She wants to collaborate in the conversation about a more conscious and inclusive cinema.
Glen Bay Grant
“True Mirror”
Super16 independent film school
Denmark
Bay Grant has directed a number of short films, both fiction and documentary, and also helmed several series for the Danish national broadcaster, DR. His work expresses his feelings about the absurdities of his society.
Marcell Farkas
“Szeurum”
University of Theater and Film Arts
Hungary
After performing a diverse array of jobs, Farkas realized that storytelling was his calling. While initially interested in learning animation, he soon developed his style into all forms of cinema. Through filmmaking, he plans to “take control of human attention with my colors and my poetry.”
Magdalena Gajewska
“The Cracks”
Warsaw Film School
Poland
Director-screenwriter Gajewska is interested in the psychology and sociology of gender. Her work tries to capture human subtleties. By creating intimate and universal stories, she aims to trigger strong emotions in viewers.
German Golub
“My Dear Corpses”
Tallinn University Baltic Film and Media School
Estonia
Part of an Estonian-Russian family, Golub has directed multiple short films and documentaries, including one shot in China. “My Dear Corpses” won a Student Academy Award. He aspires to create unique stories for ordinary people.
Jerry Hoffmann
“I Am”
Hamburg Media School
Germany
Known for his work as an actor, Hoffmann has been in high-profile productions including “Shahada” and “Heil.” As a Fulbright scholar he attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles before moving to Hamburg to finish his MFA in directing/film production. He wants to increase diversity in European film and tell untold stories.
Kateřina Hroníková
“Rheum”
Academy of Performing Arts
Slovak Republic
Hroníková is a student in the department of documentary film. Her film essays reflect on the themes of loneliness, emptiness, and social exclusion. She aims to continue making films and “not be sad” (an ironic reference to “Rheum.”)
Hyun Lories
“Versailles”
RITCS, School of Arts
Belgium
Lories graduated cum laude from film school while simultaneously working as a social worker in Brussels. “Versailles” garnered audience awards as well as a Wildcard for Best Short from the Flemish Audiovisual Fund. His mission is to make films that connect people through empathy.
Ninna Pálmadóttir
NYU Tisch School of the Arts
“All Dogs Die”
Iceland
Pálmadóttir grew up in Iceland. As well as her MFA in film directing/screenwriting from NYU, she holds a BA in film studies and literature from the University of Iceland. She’s currently developing her first feature and plans to tell stories that connect people from different parts of the world.
Mathias Seebacher
“Home Is Where the Scars Are From”
Filmacademy Vienna
Austria
A student at the Filmacademy, Seebacher focuses on directing while also working as a cinematographer and gaining experience as a gaffer and lighting technician. His goal as a filmmaker is “authenticity and respect.”