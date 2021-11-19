European Film Awards to Take Place as Distanced Live Event as COVID-19 Cases Mount – Global Bulletin

AWARDS

As Europe faces a fresh wave of COVID-19, the 34th European Film Awards will take place as a distanced live event, with attendance limited to nominees and award recipients.

The in-person ceremony, which will also be broadcast and streamed from Berlin on Dec. 11, will not include the usual audience of academy members, partners and guests from the film industry and the international media.

“The decision acknowledges the deteriorating situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in an increasing number of European countries, and in Germany,” the European Film Academy said in a statement. “The pandemic will affect all events usually taking place during the awards weekend.”

Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and director of the Academy, said: “This is much to our regret and we realise that it must come as a huge disappointment to many in Europe. And we, too, are very disappointed. But confronted with the responsibility for such an event, we don’t see another choice. The risk would simply be too high. We will now continue to put all our efforts into making this a special event – for those who can attend and for those who will follow us from elsewhere.”

Most awards are currently voted for online by the over 4,100 members of the Academy.

“Boiling Point” Courtesy of Vertigo Releasing

Meanwhile, the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) have revealed the first of this year’s award winners for its nine film craft categories and Philip Barantini’s “Boiling Point,” which received 11 BIFA nominations this year, has won three awards – best cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks and Kodak for Matthew Lewis; best casting sponsored by Casting Society and Spotlight for Carolyn McLeod; and best sound supported by Halo Post for James Drake, Rob Entwistle and Kiff McManus.

With nine BIFA nominations, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” has also won three awards – best costume design for Grace Snell; best editing for Helle Le Fevre; and best production design for Stéphane Collonge.

Best effects went to Mike Knights, Steven Bray, Dan Martin and Leigh Cranston for their work on Rob Savage’s “Dashcam,” while best make-up and hair design is won by Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett and Donald McInnes for Will Sharpe’s “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.”

Clio Barnard’s “Ali & Ava,” which has received seven nominations, won best music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group for Connie Farr and Harry Escott.

The winners in all remaining categories will be announced at an in-person ceremony on Dec. 5.