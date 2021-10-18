Eric Cantona to Star in ‘Giant With Feet of Clay’ About Sexual Abuse in Sports

French soccer player-turned-actor Eric Cantona (“Looking for Eric”) is set to star in “Giant With Feet of Clay” (“Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile”), a television drama about sexual harassement and abuse in sports.

The movie is about to start shooting in Southwestern France with French director Stéphanie Murat; and is being produced by Sydney Gallonde’s Make It Happen Studio (“No Second Chance,” “The Reunion”) and Tetra Media Studio (“Paris Police 1900”).

Aude Marcle penned the script which is loosely based on the true story of Sébastien Boueilh, who penned the book “Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile” with Thierry Vildary. The timely movie has been commissioned by French TV network TF1 which is also co-producing.

Cantona as Sébastien, a successful former rugbyman who was raped by someone close to his parents for four years when he was a teenage athlete and has been unable to tell anyone what happened to him. Torn by his pain and an urge to seek justice, Sebastien decides to take action thirty years later at all costs. Cantona stars opposite Aure Atika, Alix Poisson, Françoise Fabian, Eric Caravaca, Claire Nadeau, Lyes Salem and André Marcon. Cantona’s acting credits include Ken Loach’s “Looking for Eric” and Kristian Levring’s “The Salvation.”

Make It Happen is also currently shooting “The Reunion,” the French Riviera-set series adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “La Jeune Fille et la Nuit.” The series is filming on location in the south of France with director Bill Eagles and a cast including Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four”), Ivanna Sakhno (“Pacific Rim Uprising”) and Grégory Fitoussi (“Spiral”). MGM International TV Productions is co-producing the series with public broadcaster France Televisions.

Gallonde is an executive producer on “Last Light,” a thriller limited series which will mark the TV comeback of “Lost” star Matthew Fox. MGM International TV Production is producing “Last Light” in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay, NBC streamer Peacock and Entertainment 360 which is exec producing along with Fox.