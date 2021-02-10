Emmanuel Mouret’s ‘Love Affairs’ Leads France’s Cesar Nominations

Emmanuel Mouret’s “Love Affairs” (The Things We Say, The Things We Do) is leading the nominations for the Cesar Awards, France’s top film honors. Nominations were announced online on Wednesday.

The film, which was part of Cannes 2020’s official selection, weaves together a series of romantic tales exploring love, friendship and infidelity with an ensemble cast including Camelia Jordana and Niels Schneider. “Love Affairs” earned 13 awards nominations, including for best film, director, as well as nods for Jordana and Schneider. The film previously won best film at the Lumieres Awards.

Meanwhile, Albert Dupontel’s “Bye Bye Morons” and Francois Ozon’s “Summer of 85” are each nominated for 12 Cesar Awards, including best film and best director. A dark comedy, “Bye Bye Morons” stars Virginie Efira as a seriously ill woman on a mission to reunite with her long-lost child with the help of a man who’s having a burnout. Efira, Dupontel (who also stars) and Nicolas Marié are nominated for best actress, actor and supporting actor, respectively.

“Summer of 85,” another title from Cannes 2020’s official selection, is a sensual coming-of-age film about two teenagers who fall in love over the course of a summer. “Summer of 85″‘s cast, Felix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin both earned a Cesar nomination, along with Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi who is nominated for best supporting actress.

Filippo Meneghetti’s romance “Two of Us” — which represents France in the international feature film race at the Oscars and is part of the 15 films shortlisted — is nominated for four Cesar Awards.

The feature debut follows Nina and Madeleine, two pensioners who have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades and see their bond put to the test when they are suddenly unable to move in together.

