Elizabeth Hurley Headlines ‘Christmas in the Caribbean’ From MSR Media

Elizabeth Hurley (“The Royals”) will star in romantic comedy “Christmas in the Carribbean.” Principal photography will commence this week in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis.

The film is produced by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez, who will also direct, and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham.

Written by Martinez and Nathalie Cox, the film will follow Rachel (Hurley), a hopeless romantic who is jilted at the altar. Not to let her Christmas in the Caribbean honeymoon go to waste, Rachel and her two bridesmaids jet off to the islands, where love blossoms and she has to make a life choice.

The cast also includes Caroline Quentin (“Bridgerton”), Nathalie Cox (“My Dad’s Christmas Date”), Edoardo Costa (“Non-Stop”), Hadar Cats (“Next Generation Role Model”), Downtown Julie Brown (“A Year in Music”) and Rafael Martinez (“NCIS: Los Angeles”).

Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley from MSR Media and Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media serve as executive producers, with production financing provided by Sherborne. MSR Media International is handling worldwide rights.

“Christmas in Paradise” is the latest film to shoot under the six-film deal struck earlier this year between MSR Media and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Akilah Byron Nisbett, Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, and Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

“Christmas in the Caribbean” will be the fourth film to be shot in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis under the aegis of the deal. MSR Media recently completed production on Martinez’s romantic comedy “A Week in Paradise,” starring Malin Åkerman, Connie Nielsen, Philip Winchester and Jack Donnelly, suspense thriller “Assailant,” directed by Tom Paton and starring Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien and Jeff Fahey and wrapped principal photography for comedy feature film “One Year Off,” also directed by Martinez, earlier this year.

In 2020, MSR Media completed production of two movies shot during COVID restrictions in the U.K. – family comedy “Father Christmas is Back,” directed by Mick Davis and Martinez, starring Hurley, Kelsey Grammer and John Cleese and family adventure “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop,” directed by Brad Watson, starring Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammer.

“I am thrilled to be shooting my fourth film in the beautiful islands of St Kitts and Nevis with my very good friend and exceptional artist Elizabeth Hurley,” said Martinez. “Again we are championing the resilient spirit and strength of strong female characters in our new film. Now is the time for women and their powerful relationships to be at the forefront of filmmaking and doing that while having fun is a great moment for us all.”

“An offer to shoot a movie in the Caribbean, after more than 18 months of lockdowns, was irresistible,” added Hurley. “‘Christmas in the Caribbean’ is a fun, lively antidote to all that misery.”