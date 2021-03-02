MK2 Films Boards Russian Satirical Drama ‘House Arrest’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has come on board to handle world sales on “House Arrest,” a satirical drama directed by critically acclaimed Russian helmer Aleksey German Jr. (“Dovlatov”) and tacking Russia’s judicial system.

“House Arrest” follows David, a Russian university professor who takes to social media to criticize his city’s administration and the Mayor’s dodgy dealings. But David soon finds himself accused of embezzlement and placed under house arrest. Despite the overbearing surveillance, double-crossing acquaintances, and growing media interest, David remains defiant and will not apologise.

“I came up with this project many years ago. The drama of a man fighting to keep is dignity,” said German Jr.”This film is an essential and intimate statement about what inner freedom is and how important it is to stay honest to yourself,” said the politically-engaged helmer.

German Jr.’s credits include “Paper Soldier” which won Venice’s best director award, “Dovlatov” which took Berlin’s 2018 Silver Bear award for outstanding artistic contribution and “Under Electric Clouds” which took Berlin’s Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution in 2015.

“We are thrilled to be working with Aleksey German Jr. on this ironic character study with such strong parallels today,” said Olivier Barbier, head of acquisitions at MK2 Films.

“House Arrest” stars Merab Nindze (“Jupiter’s Moon”), as well as Roza Khayrullina and Anna Mikhalkova, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Aleksandr Pal, Anastasia Melnikova and Alexandra Bortich in the supporting cast.

Now in post-production, the film is produced by Russia’s Metrafilms, with Artem Vasilyev serving as executive producer. Iouri Stepanov for Canada’s Outrageous Film and Ilja Tsofin for Germany’s LM Media serve as co-producers.

Co-producers also include Ekaterina Lapshina, Victoria Shamlikashvili, Anouk van Ghemen and Dmitry Saltykovsky. The film was created with the support of “Kinoprime” Foundation.

MK2 Film’s EFM slate also includes Jonas Carpignano’s “A Chiara” and Joachim Trier’s “The World Person in the World” both of which recently wrapped shooting.