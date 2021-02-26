Gaumont Boards Fabrice Luchini-Catherine Frot Starrer ‘For Better And For Worse’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has boarded Tristan Séguéla’s high-concept comedy “For Better And For Worse,” headlined by Cesar-winning Fabrice Luchini (“The Mystery of Henri Pick”) and Catherine Frot (“Marguerite”), two of France’s most bankable stars. The movie will begin shooting in April.

Luchini stars in the bold comedy as Jean, the conservative mayor of a small town in Brittany who’s in the middle of a re-election campaign when his devoted wife of forty years, Edith, tells him she wants to become a man. For a politician campaigning on family values, this is a no-go, but Edith make a deal with him: she will postpone her transition until after the elections. But campaigns are all about digging up dirt to keep the rumor mill turning.

Seguela previously directed “A Good Doctor,” which was a box office hit in France and sold to many territories. “For Better And For Worse” is produced by well-established banner Albertine Productions (“Courted,” “Gemma Bovery”). Gaumont is co-producing and will distribute in France during the second half of 2022. The company represents the film in international markets and will start pre-sales at the virtual European Film Market.

“The script is hilarious and provocative, in the vein of ‘La Cage aux folles’ (Birdcage) or ‘Serial (Bad) Weddings,'” said Alexis Cassanet, Gaumont’s executive VP of international sales and distribution, who added that the project has already received offers for key European territories.

“It’s a very contemporary comedy dealing with current issues and addressing the clash between conservatism and progressivism with two actors who are just perfect for their respective roles,” said Cassanet. The executive pointed out that Luchini and Frot have never starred in a film together.

At the EFM, Gaumont will also be unveiling promo reels for “Rumba Therapy” and “Fantasies,” and will host the virtual screenings for the third opus of “OSS 117” and “Le Sens de la famille.”