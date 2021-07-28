‘Pig,’ ‘Annette,’ ‘Here Today’ Join In-Person and Online Edinburgh Film Festival Lineup

The U.K. premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today,” where he costars with Tiffany Haddish, will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The festival will take place between Aug. 18-25 and will include 32 new features and 73 shorts, with 50% of the new features coming from a female director or co-director. Most of the screenings will take place in-person at the festival home, Filmhouse, with the opening gala and special preview at the Festival Theatre and other screenings at partner venues across Scotland. Digital screenings will be available on streaming platform Filmhouse at Home.

Highlights include the U.K. premiere of Leos Carax’s Cannes winner “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant; two Scottish films exploring island life, “Prince of Muck” and “The Road Dance”; and social issue-themed “Europa,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” “Ballad of a White Cow” and “The Justice of Bunny King.”

In documentaries, “Walk with Angels” looks at South Africa’s legacy of Apartheid and child trafficking and “Rebel Dykes” explores the underground lesbian community in London in the 1980s, while “Radiograph of a Family” from Firouzeh Khosrovani centres on the director’s parents and uses them as a lens to look at Iran’s society split between secular and Islamic beliefs. Alicia Cano Menoni’s “Bosco” focuses on the director’s grandfather living in Uruguay and his ancestral roots in a small Italian village.

“The Gig Is Up” explores the forgotten gig economy workforce, from Deliveroo to Amazon, and Jennifer Ngo’s “Faceless” centers on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Ken Hay, chief executive of Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: “There’s a fantastic and diverse program of new and classic features, documentaries, animations, experimental and short films programmed by our team of regular and guest programmers led by Nick Varley, addressing the big issues and inviting audiences to become involved.”

EIFF is supported by Screen Scotland, the PLACE Programme (a partnership between the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals), the Scottish Government through the Festivals Expo Fund, the City of Edinburgh Council, EventScotland and the British Film Institute.