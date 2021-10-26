‘Dune’ Ousts ‘No Time to Die’ From U.K. Box Office Pole Position

Warner Bros.’ “Dune” topped the U.K. and Ireland box office in its debut weekend with £5.8 million ($8.1 million), according to numbers from Comscore.

In the process, Denis Villeneuve’s epic, headlined by Timothée Chalamet, ended the three-week reign of James Bond film “No Time to Die,” atop the box office.

In its fourth weekend, the Bond film, Daniel Craig’s swan song as the iconic British spy, continued to perform strongly and collected £4.6 million in second position. The Universal release now has a running total of £78 million.

Sony release “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took £2.4 million in third place in its second weekend and now has a total of £11.1 million.

Universal’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” debuted in fourth position at the box office with £1.1 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “The Addams Family 2” with £885,404. The film now has a total of £5.2 million after three weekends in release.

Disney release “The French Dispatch” released after a golden festival run and debuted in sixth position with £867,672.

Another debutant, Universal’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” bowed in ninth place on the box office chart with £236,397.

The upcoming weekend sees Universal releasing Edgar Wright’s time travelling sixties film homage “Last Night in Soho,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Kenji Nagasaki’s manga adaptation “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” from Sony.

Disney is releasing horror-mystery title “Antlers,” featuring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas, while Warner Bros. is re-releasing “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

BFI Distribution is giving a limited re-release to Akira Kurosawa’s all-time classic “Seven Samurai” as part of its countrywide Japan season, while Studio Soho Distribution is releasing Sadie Frost’s directorial debut “Quant,” a documentary about fashion icon Mary Quant.