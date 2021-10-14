Disney’s ‘Encanto’ to Be Featured in Special Virtual Presentation at VIEW Conference

Disney’s upcoming animated film “Encanto” will be featured in a special virtual presentation on Friday, Oct. 22, during the VIEW Conference 2021. The panel, which is free to registrants like the rest of the conference, will begin at noon PT.

On hand to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s vibrant visuals will be co-director Byron Howard, production designer Ian Gooding and assistant production designer Lorelay Bové.

Howard co-directed the film with Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith. “Encanto,” which features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the Madrigal family who live in an enchanted Colombian village. Every family member has a special power except for Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who must go on a quest to save her family and town.

The presentation will take place on the last day of the conference, which opens Sunday, Oct. 17. VIEW Conference, now in its 22nd year, will be both virtual and in-person, with in-person events taking place at the state-of-the-art OGR venue in Turin, Italy. The conference, which welcomes top professionals in all aspects of filmmaking, including animation, visual effects, computer graphics, games, interactive and immersive media, virtual production, will feature 280 speakers and more than 160 talks, panels, workshops, masterclasses and keynote addresses.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins will receive the Visionary Award for his contributions to the industry during the weeklong event.

Other confirmed VIEW Conference speakers include “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller as well as director/co-writer Mike Rianda; “The Boss Baby: Family Business” director Tom McGrath; Jorge Gutierrez, director of Netflix’s upcoming “Maya and the Three”; “Wolfwalkers” director Tomm Moore; “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” VFX supervisor from WETA Digital, Sean Walker; the filmmakers behind Aardman Animations’ upcoming short “Robin Robin”; Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickle, who worked on the “Star Wars” films and the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian”; VP and general manager of the Unreal Engine at Epic Games Marc Petit; and Respawn Entertainment game director Peter Hirschmann, filmmaker Anthony Giacchino and composer Michael Giacchino, who will preside over a special panel on the “Medal of Honor” game series.

Registration for the conference and information on the full program are available at the VIEW Conference website.