Disney Snags Rights to Animation ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney is making moves on Cannes market titles.

The company has acquired the rights to the upcoming animated pic “Dalia and the Red Book” across all of Latin America. Disney plans to release the film, which mixes CGI, stop-motion and 2D animation, in late 2022 or early 2023.

“Dalia and the Red Book” hails from Argentine director David Bisbano (“A Mouse Tale”) and is described as “The NeverEnding Story” meets “Corpse Bride.”

It centers around Dalia (12), the daughter of a famous writer who has recently died. After his death, Dalia is left to finish her father’s unfinished book. In order to do so, she will become part of the book and come face-to-face with the characters who have taken over the plot in their struggle to play the leading roles.

FilmSharks Intl. is handling the world sales for “Dalia and the Red Book,” which is currently in discussions for other major territories at Cannes. In addition to Latin America, the film has also been picked up by Rocket Releasing in Russia and the Baltics, AV-Jet in Taiwan, Muse Ent in Singapore, and Nos Lusomundo in Portugal.

Footage from the film was first unveiled at Berlin back in 2019. The Disney Latin America deal was co-negotiated by FilmSharks’ Guido Rud and Non-Stop TV’s Patricio Rabuffetti on behalf of the film, and Willy Avellaneda and Bruno Bluwol from the Disney side.

Popular on Variety

“David is such an innovative director, with his storytelling capabilities, production quality and proven track record this film is a sure bet, almost a home run before starting,” Ruud told Variety, before teasing their next collaboration. “That’s why we’ve also backed his next project “El Mito” (Lit: The Myth), a huge fantasy epic that will be unveiled to buyers soon!”

FilmSharks is keeping busy at this year’s Marché du Film. Yesterday, the company dealt Spanish sci-fi dystopian comedy “Some Time Later” (“Tiempo Despues”) to U.S. Spanish-language OTT platform Pantaya, HBO Max Central Europe and Amazon Spain.