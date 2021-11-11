Greece’s Oscar Entry ‘Digger’ Finds U.S. Home With Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired U.S. rights to Georgis Grigorakis’ feature debut “Digger,” Greece’s official entry for the Oscars’ international feature film race.

Set in the rich forests of Northern Greece, “Digger” is a modern-day psychological Western starring Vangelis Mourikis as an iconoclastic farmer at war against the encroachments of a ravenous industry and the demons of his past. When his estranged son appears on his doorstep, with a motorcycle and a grudge, nature itself will shake at their clash.

Grigorakis wrote the film, which was produced by Athens-based banner Haos Film. “Digger” had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival where it won the CICAE prize and went on to have a successful career in festivals, including Sarajevo, Thessaloniki and Philadelphia, and won several awards at the Hellenic Film Academy Awards. The movie has also had a strong box office run in Greece.

”We’re thrilled to be handling this amazing film and representing Greece for the Oscars for Best International Film, and to be working with both Athina and the Match Factory on this as we consider this a family affair,” said Strand Releasing’s co-founders Marcus Hu and Jon Gerrans, who have had a long-lasting relationship with the film’s producer Athina Rachel Tsangari as well as the Match Factory.

“Digger” was produced by Tsangari, Maria Hatzakou and Chrysanthi Karfi Koi, and co-produced by Gabrielle Dumon. The film’s executive producers are Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Michael Weber.

Strand Releasing’s recent acquisitions include Adam Kalderon’s Israeli feature “The Swimmer,” Oscar-nominated Cambodian director Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated” and Eric Steel’s coming-of-age film “Minyan.”