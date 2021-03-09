Sundance Prizewinning ‘Dead Pigs’ Nabbed by Film Movement For North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Cathy Yan’s feature debut “Dead Pigs” which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance in 2018.

Film Movement will release the film in North America in theaters, virtual cinema, home entertainment and digital platforms in June.

“Dead Pigs” is social satire about the trials and tribulations connecting a disparate group of people in the midst of a baffling nationwide mystery. Shifting between Shanghai and the neighboring provincial town of Jiaxing, the film centers on the intersecting stories of five characters whose fates converge and collide as thousands of dead pigs are found floating down the Huangpu River.

The movie, which is set against the backdrop of globalization, drastic social change and increasing wealth inequality, stars an international ensemble cast including Vivian Wu (“The Last Emperor”), Mason Lee (“Lucy”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Meng Li (“The Bad Kids”), Haoyu Yang (“The Wandering Earth”) and David Rysdahl (“The Family”). It was executive produced by Jia Zhangke (“Still Life”) and Ali Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”).

“Since we first saw Dead Pigs, we knew we’d be lucky to represent such a talented filmmaker,”

says Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement who announced the deal with Carmen Lai of Media Asia Films.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the debut film of a unique new storyteller to North American audiences,” said Rosenberg.

On top of its Sundance nod, “Dead Pigs” won multiple awards during its festival run, including the New Directors Competition at Seattle, the Grand Jury Prize at Dallas, and the Ricky Jay Magic of Cinema Award at Palm Springs.