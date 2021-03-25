David Byrne, Marina Abramovic to Appear in CPH:DOX Discussions

American singer, songwriter David Byrne and Serbian conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramovic will be among the speakers taking part in live digital events at documentary film festival CPH:DOX.

The Danish event has announced that it will extend its run by 10 days after the Danish government ruled that movie theaters could open on May 6. The main festival will now run April 21-May 12, with industry activities taking place April 23-30.

Byrne and Abramovic will appear as part of the discussion series “An Evening With.” Byrne stars in Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” which screens during the festival’s program, and Abramovic’s film “512 Hours” will have its world premiere at CPH:DOX.

Other speakers include German female imam Seyran Ates, who is portrayed in Nefise Özkal Lorentzen’s film “Sex, Revolution and Islam,” world premiering in competition at the festival. Ates will be in conversation with the Danish-Kurdish author Sara Omar focusing on the topic: Are Muslim women ready for a sexual revolution?

Forty digital live talks and panels will take place during the festival.

One panel will feature the relatives of the former NSA contractor Reality Winner, who revealed Russia’s interference in the U.S. election in 2016, and is now in prison. Winner is the subject of Sonia Kennebeck’s “The United States vs. Reality Winner,” which is in the main competition section at CPH:DOX.

Another panel features The New York Times’ tech columnist Kevin Roose, who will be in discussion with scientists and robot experts about the race to create the world’s first artificial brain.

Tine Fischer, director of CPH:DOX, said: “Our digital platform will feature an ambitious film program, important live panels and Q&As with filmmakers. We are creating a digital space where we meet and listen to great artists, innovative scientists, and also some of those marginalized voices that really need to be heard.”

The full competition lineup consists of 64 titles and features 47 world premieres, nine international premieres and six European premieres. The full lineup can be found here.