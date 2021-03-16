Soccer Legend David Beckham to Deliver Keynote at Digital MipTV

David Beckham, legendary soccer player and club owner, entrepreneur and founder of production company Studio 99, will be a keynote speaker at Digital MipTV.

In his first in-depth television industry keynote, Beckham will talk about launching his own production company, his global ambitions for Studio 99, and current projects in production and development for several global networks. These include “A Whole New Ball Game,” charting the contemporary history of the Premier League; “World War Shoe,” a documentary mini-series charting the untold story behind sports brands Adidas and Puma; and the upcoming definitive David Beckham biopic.

One of the world’s most recognized sporting icons, Beckham played for several soccer clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain, and the England national team. He is currently the president of the Inter Miami CF team.

In 2019, Beckham founded Studio 99, a global production and content studio which focuses on documentary films, series and format development, alongside long-time partners David Gardner and Nicola Howson,

He has also played a long-term role, as a goodwill ambassador, in helping the United Nations Children’s Fund promote and protect the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children.

The 2021 edition of MipTV takes place online from Apr. 12-16. ‘In Conversation with David Beckham,’ hosted by Primetime Emmy winning director and producer Ben Winston, will take place on Apr. 13.

Nine-time Primetime Emmy winner Winston is a partner at Fulwell 73. He serves as executive producer of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and is the co-creator and executive producer of the “Carpool Karaoke” series for Apple Music, and “Drop the Mic,” for TBS. He was executive producer of this month’s Grammy Awards, and will produce and direct the “Friends” reunion later this year.

Now in its 58th year, MipTV is the annual spring market for the international television industry.