Dash Snow Vice Studios Documentary ‘Moments Like This Never Last’ Acquired by Utopia (EXCLUSIVE)

Distribution and sales company Utopia Media has acquired worldwide rights for feature documentary “Moments Like This Never Last,” about artist Dash Snow.

Born Dashiell Alexander Whitney Snow, Dash Snow rejected a life of privilege to make his own way as an artist on the streets of downtown New York City in the late 1990s. Developing from a notorious graffiti tagger into an international art star, he documented his drug- and alcohol-fuelled nights with the surrogate family he formed with friends and fellow artists Ryan McGinley, Dan Colen and Kunle Martins before his death by heroin overdose in 2009.

The film, a personal, up-close depiction of the late artist, is directed by photographer and filmmaker Cheryl Dunn (“Everybody Street”), drawing from Snow’s body of work. It uses archival footage to capture his brief life of reckless excess and creativity. It features artist Dan Colen, art dealer Jeffrey Deitch, filmmaker Larry Clark and art curator Neville Wakefield, among many others. Music features LCD sound system, Nick Cave with Grinderman, and Cat Power, and an original score by Brian DeGraw.

It is produced by Vice Studios and All Day Everyday.

“I wanted to make a film that put you in NYC with Dash at that time rolling around with him and his crew,” said Dunn. “A film you could feel from every one of your senses but couldn’t quite describe. A filmic expression of Dash’s life and art told to you in his words with his imagery.”

“Cherlyn Dunn’s kinetic, insightful film exploration of the late artist Dash Snow and the raw, irrepressible and self-destructive energy he encapsulated captures a time and spirit of New York City that truly reflects, in an inspiring and deeply moving way, its title, ‘Moments Like This Never Last.’ Utopia is honored to be working with Dunn and the team at Vice to share this cinematic experience with the world,” said Danielle DiGiacomo, head of content for Utopia.

“Moments Like This Never Last” premiered last year at DOC NYC and Utopia will release the film to select theaters and digital platforms later this year in collaboration with Vice Studios.

The deal was negotiated by DiGiacomo for Utopia with Endeavor Content for the filmmakers.

Co-founded by Robert Schwartzman in 2018, Utopia is known for feature films including “Shiva Baby” and “Golden Arm,”

Errol Morris’ Steve Bannon documentary “American Dharma,” and 2020 Sundance and Berlinale title “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets.”