Curzon Acquires U.K./Ireland Rights to Directors’ Fortnight Opener ‘Between Two Worlds,’ Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

Curzon has acquired the U.K. and Ireland rights to “Between Two Worlds,” which is the opening film of the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in Cannes. The film, directed by Emmanuel Carrère, stars Juliette Binoche. France TV Distribution, which is handling world sales on the film, has allowed Variety to debut the film’s first trailer.

The film, which is loosely adapted by Carrère and Hélène Devynck from the book “The Night Cleaner” by undercover journalist Florence Aubenas, centers on Marianne Winckler, a well-known author, who goes to live in Northern France to research for her new book on the subject of job insecurity. Without revealing her true identity, she gets hired as a cleaner, working with a group of other women. In this new role, she experiences financial instability and social invisibility first-hand. But she also discovers mutual assistance and solidarity, strong bonds shared by these behind-the-scenes working women.

Variety announced the first sales for the film last month. Buyers included Karma Films (Spain), Teodora Film (Italy), Bestfilm.eu (Baltics), Nachshon Films and Red Cape (Israel), Providence Filmes (Latin America), AV-JET International Media Co. (Taïwan), Madman (Australia/New Zealand), Cineart (Benelux) and Frenetic Films (Switzerland).

Carrère’s previous directing credits include “The Moustache,” which was in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in 2005, and documentary “Back to Kotelnich” in 2004.