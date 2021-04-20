‘Resident Evil’ Producer Constantin Picks Up Lee Goldberg’s Thriller ‘The Walk’

“Resident Evil” producer Constantin Film has acquired the rights to Lee Goldberg’s movie script for thriller “The Walk,” which he adapted from his bestselling novel. Goldberg has served as the showrunner of “Diagnosis Murder” and “Martial Law.”

In “The Walk,” after an apocalyptic earthquake, a studio exec is making his way by foot from downtown L.A. to the San Fernando Valley to find his family and has to reluctantly team up with an unusual traveler going the same direction. Yet nothing is as it seems and the walk proves to be full of unexpected traps and challenges.

Goldberg has published more than 40 novels, including “Lost Hills,” “True Fiction,” and five “Fox & O’Hare” novels (with Janet Evanovich), selling nearly two million copies worldwide.

Goldberg’s television credits include writing multiple episodes of the USA Network series “Monk,” and co-creating “Mystery 101,” Hallmark’s series of TV movies.

Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is producing “The Walk” with Monella Kaplan of eMotion Entertainment. Constantin’s Alex Westmore and Colin Scully are the creative executives handling the project.

Nick Hanks, Constantin’s senior exec VP of business and legal affairs and operations, negotiated the deal on Constantin’s behalf.

Kulzer said: “Lee’s adaptation of his own novel is a brilliant exploration of the human condition by using the ‘Big One’ as a backdrop to create unforgettable moments of hair-raising tragicomedy.”

Constantin is best known for the “Resident Evil” franchise, with six movies released that generated over $1.2 billion at the box office. A reboot of the series, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” is set to be released on Nov. 24, 2021. Other credits include “Black Beauty” at Disney Plus and “Monster Hunter,” which is still in theaters around the world.

eMotion and Kaplan’s previous feature credits include “See You Soon” with Liam McIntyre and Harvey Keitel. Kaplan is casting the action-comedy “Verona Spies” with director Frank Coraci and the drama “88 Keys,” with Peter Webber attached to direct.

Lee Goldberg is repped by Mitchel Stein and The Stein Agency for TV and film rights, and by Amy Tannenbaum of the Jane Rotrosen Agency for publishing rights.