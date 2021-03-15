SXSW: British Black Comedy ‘Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break’ Picked Up By Concourse Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Belstone Pictures has inked a worldwide sales deal with Concourse Media on hot SXSW title “Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break.”

Concourse will handle all international and domestic sales for the title, and Belstone Pictures will co-represent in the U.K. The black comedy, directed by Nick Gillespie (“Tank 432”), will have its world premiere at SXSW this week in the narrative spotlight section.

The film follows Paul, a charity shop worker who when his chances of winning a national talent competition are ruined and his dreams of fame are slashed, plans a deathly revenge mission. The cast includes a raft of British talent, including BAFTA nominee Tom Meeten (“The Ghoul”) as Paul Dood, alongside Katherine Parkinson (“Doc Martin”), Kris Marshall (“Love Actually”), Alice Lowe (“Prevenge”), Pippa Haywood (“Bridgerton”), Steve Oram (“The End of the F***ing World”), Mandeep Dhillon (“After Life”), June Watson (“Chernobyl”), Johnny Vegas (“Home From Home”) and Kevin Bishop (“The Kevin Bishop Show”). It was produced by Belstone Pictures CEO Finn Bruce and written by Brook Driver and Matt White.

Bruce brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with the CEO of Concourse Media, Matthew Shreder.

“‘Paul Dood’ is a genre-smashing romp that fuses comedy, horror and thriller elements in a hilarious revenge tale,” says Shreder. “We are very excited to be representing such a distinct film that we think will find a very devoted audience.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Concourse Media who have a proven affiliation with commercial yet filmmaker-driven films,” Bruce added. “We are looking forward to launching sales and sharing this film with the market.”

Belstone produced LGBTQ+ drama “Tucked” (2018), for which Bruce scored a British Independent Film Award nomination as breakthrough producer. The film won numerous international accolades, including the audience and grand jury awards at L.A. Outfest and best narrative feature at the Naples International Film Festival.