Turkish Drama ‘Commitment Hasan’ Sells in Foreign Markets for Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

“Commitment Hasan,” a Turkish drama by Semih Kaplanoğlu that world premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, has been sold by Films Boutique to several key markets.

The movie is part of a trilogy which began with “Commitment Asli,” Turkey’s official entry for the Oscars international feature film race in 2020. Kaplanoglu, one of Turkey’s most celebrated filmmaker, previously directed the trilogy “Grain,” “Honey” and “Milk.” “Grain” won Berlin’s Golden Bear award in 2010.

“Commitment Hasan” is now being buzzed about as Turkey’s potential Oscar submission. Films Boutique has closed a raft of deals on the movie to Spain (Paco Poch Cinema), Ex Yugoslavia (Five Stars Distribution), Israel (Lev Cinemas) and Portugal (Leopardo). ARP Selection will release the film in France and CGV Mars will distribute it in Turkey.

“Commitment Hasan” follows a man who makes his living from gardening and farming in the land he inherited from his father. His impending voyage to Mecca for pilgrimage leads to soul searching into his past. The film also played at Jerusalem and at Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, where it won best cinematography.

Films Boutique’s current slate also includes “Commitment Asli”; “Mi lubita, Mon Amour,” the feature debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Noémie Merlant that played at Cannes and San Sebastian; as well as Péter Kerekes’s “107 Mothers,” which world premiered at Venice in the Horizons section; and Ildikó Enyedi‘s Cannes competition pic “The Story of My Wife” with Lea Seydoux. Films Boutique, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated “Embrace of the Serpent” and “On Body and Soul,” is headquartered in Berlin and is presided over by Jean-Christophe Simon.