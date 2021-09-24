‘On The Verge,’ ‘In Treatment’ ‘Germinal’ to Be Showcased in Colcoa’s TV Section (EXCLUSIVE)

Colcoa, the L.A.-based French film and series festival, has unveiled the television section of its upcoming 25th anniversary edition.

“In Treatment,” Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s French adaptation of the original Israeli series “BeTipul”; Julie Delpy’s series debut “On The Verge”; and “Germinal,” the 19th century-set ambitious period series adapted from Emile Zola’s masterpiece created by Julien Lilti (“Hippocrate”) are among the nine TV titles set to have their North American premiere at Colcoa.

The other series set to compete at Colcoa include “High Intellectual Potential” starring Audrey Fleurot (“Spiral”) as an intractable cleaning lady-turned-ace detective and “Nona and her Daughters,” co-written and directed by Valerie Donzelli (“Declaration of War”).

Set to take place Nov. 1-7 at the DGA, the festival will showcase 12 programs, including seven series, four TV movies and one documentary. The section is being backed by Titrafilm and has enlisted some of France’s top companies, notably Banijay Rights, Federation, Film & Picture, Gaumont Television, Newen Connect, StudioCanal and Zelig Films. Netflix will also have a presence through “On The Verge” which was commissioned with Canal Plus.

“Since 2015 – when we were the first to include TV programs in a North American film festival — Colcoa has introduced several popular series to the American audience, such as ‘Call My Agent!,’ ‘Le Bureau’ and ‘Spiral,’ said Francois Truffart, the festival’s executive producer and programmer.

Truffart pointed out “cinephiles are now paying equal attention to series and films and, among our audience of industry members, a majority work for television.” The executive said the TV section of Colcoa has contributed to showing Hollywood “another aspect of the French industry” and demonstrates how the “French touch can also make a series truly original and at the same time original.”

The television roster will also comprise TV movies, notably “Raining Cats and Dogs” produced by The Film; and “Owning It” produced by Film & Picture.

The program will finally include “All About Yves Montand,” a documentary biopic of the iconic French singer-actor-public figure. Written and directed by Yves Jeuland. Produced by Zelig Films.

Lineup of series:

“Germinal,” created by Julien Lilty. Written by Julien Lilty, Loïc Barrère, Chérif Saïs, Samir Oubechou, Maud Garnier, Clémence Lebatteux, Mélusine Laura Raynaud, Cheikna Sankare. Directed by David Hourrègue. Produced by Banijay Studio. Sales: Banijay Sales.

“High Intellectual Potential (H.I.P),” written by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié, Nicolas Jean, Julien Anscutter, Soiliho Bodin, Marion Carnel, Nicolas Clément, Charlene Gadan, Julie-Anna Grignon, Alexandra Julhiet, Laurent Vignon. Directed by Vincent Jamain, Laurent Tuel. Produced by Septembre Productions, Itineraire Productions. Sales: Newen Connect.

“In Treatment,” written by David Elkaïm, Vincent Poymiro, Pauline Guéna, Alexandre Manneville, Nacim Mehtar, Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano. Directed by Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano, Mathieu Vadepied, Pierre Salvadori, Nicolas Pariser. Produced by Ten Films, Les Films du Poisson, Federation Entertainment. Sales: Federation Entertainment.

“Nona and her Daughters,” written by Valérie Donzelli, Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat. Directed by Valérie Donzelli. Produced by Rectangle Productions, Gaumont Television. Sales: Gaumont Television.

“On The Verge,” created by Julie Delpy. Written by Julie Delpy, Alexia Landeau, Emily Ryan Lerner. Directed by Julie Delpy, Mathieu Demy, David Petrarca. Produced by The Film TV with Netflix, Canal Plus and StudioCanal.

“Paris Police 1900,” created by Fabien Nury. Written by Fabien Nury, Benjamin Adam, Alain Ayroles, Thibault Valetoux. Directed by Fabien Nury, Julien Despaux, Frédéric Balekdjian. Produced by Tetra Media Studio, AFPI. Sales: StudioCanal.

“The Opera,” created by Cécile Ducrocq, Benjamin Adams. Written by Cécile Ducrocq, Benjamin Adams, Simon Jablonka. Directed by Stéphane Demoustier, Cécile Ducrocq, Inti Calfat, Dirk Verheye, Laïla Marrakchi. Produced by Telfrance. Sales: Newen Connect.

Lineup of TV movies:

“Claire Andrieux,” written by Olivier Jahan and Diastème. Directed by Olivier Jahan. Produced by Léonis Productions. Sales: Newen Connect.

“Owning It,” written by Johanna Goldschmidt, Laure-Elisabeth Bourdaud. Directed by Nolwenn Lemesle. Produced by Incognita, Arte France. Sales: Film & Picture.

“Raining Cats and Dogs,” written by Edouard Deluc, Chloé Larouchi, Laura Piani. Directed by Edouard Deluc. Produced by The Film. Sales: Film & Picture.

“What Are We Going to do About Jacques,” written by Pierre Chosson, Hedi Sassi, Marie Garel-Weiss. Directed by Marie Garel-Weiss. Produced by 24 Mai Productions, Arte France. Sales: Film & Picture.