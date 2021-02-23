Cinetic Media, HanWay Films Launch Sales on Berlin Unabomber Title ‘Ted K’

Cinetic Media and HanWay Films have launched sales on writer/director Tony Stone’s Berlin Panorama selection “Ted K,” starring Sharlto Copley (“District 9”).

The film tracks a period in the life of Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, and draws from his personal diaries and accounts from those who knew him during his life in hiding. Kaczynski, a former university professor who despises modern society and its faith in technology, becomes radicalized and commits local acts of sabotage, ultimately leading to deadly bomb attacks.

HanWay is in charge of international sales, while Cinetic is handling North America.

“As filmmakers we wanted to revisit and abolish the usual tropes of the biopic to create an experiential cinematic journey, depicting what Ted’s day to day life was like through extreme subjectivity,” said Stone. “Since 1996 when a man covered in filth was dragged out of his cabin, the public has been fascinated with how someone with no running water or electricity could paralyze and terrorize American society for nearly two decades and strong arm the publication of a 35,000-word manifesto. As modern society confronts massive problems of technological reliance and climate catastrophe, Kaczynski’s writings, from revengeful rants to constructive arguments, and his simple existence in the natural world continue to take on more and more intrigue and relevance.”

“Tony Stone is a remarkable filmmaker. He draws from the forensic and almost archaeological authentic skills of a documentary filmmaker but delivers a bold, visceral and cinematic film with scale, landscapes and the four seasons of Montana,” said Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay Films. “Sharlto Copley’s performance is utterly extraordinary as we enter the Unabomber’s singular point of view in all its layers.”

“Ted K” is presented by Heathen Films in association with Verisimilitude, Hideout Pictures, In Your Face Entertainment, and Cameron Brodie with the support of Montana Film Office, Big Sky Film Grant and New York State Post Production Tax Credit Program. Executive producers are Cameron Brodie, Tyler Brodie, Melissa Auf der Maur, Shannon Houchins, Potsy Ponciroli and Trevor O’Neil. It is co-produced by Jake Perlin, Niles Roth and Colin Scott, and Tony Stone and Matt Flanders produced in association with Sharlto Copley.

“Ted K” is Stone’s third feature after “Severed Ways” (2009) and 2016 documentary “Peter and the Farm.”