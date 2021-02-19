CineEurope Convention Moved to October Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus has again cast its long shadow over the annual CineEurope exhibitor convention, and the event is now postponed to October.

The pandemic forced the 2020 confab, normally held physically in Barcelona, to move online. There were plans to return to a physical event this year, but the glacial pace of vaccinations in Europe have stymied those plans.

“We know from talking to many cinema people across Europe that the thing they’re currently missing most is the ability to meet face-to-face with colleagues at industry events,” the organizers said in a statement on Friday. “But we’re also hearing that the current pace of the vaccination roll-out and the likelihood that travel restrictions will remain in place for some time to come makes it unlikely that many will be able to attend CineEurope in Barcelona this June.”

“We agree that more time is needed, so with the health and wellness of attendees as our absolute priority, we have made the decision to move the event to Oct. 4-7, 2021.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing you in October when we can again offer you the very best programming, studio content and networking opportunities that have become synonymous with CineEurope,” the statement added.

Highlights of the 2020 virtual event included Disney, Cineworld and Sony executives anticipating a theatrical business revival; Nicole Kidman talking up the ‘magical’ theatrical experience; and research firm Omdia accurately predicting the scale of losses due to coronavirus.

CineEurope is the event at which Hollywood studios present their upcoming slates to European cinema operators. Produced by The Film Expo Group, CineEurope is the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), an international trade association representing cinema exhibitors and their national associations across 38 European territories.