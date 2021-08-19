Skiing Champion Biopic ‘Chasing the Line’ Kicks Off Sales in Advance of Zurich World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree Intl. has kicked off sales for action biopic “Chasing the Line,” about the Austrian skiing champion Franz Klammer, which will make its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival.

PTI has closed its first deal on the film with Praesens Film taking rights for Switzerland, and will launch its international campaign with an exclusive work-in-progress buyer screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The Austrian release will start on Oct. 26 via Constantin Film Austria.

“Chasing the Line” will make its world premiere as a gala screening in Zurich on Sept. 27. It is anticipated that Klammer – who was an advisor on the project – will be present as well as his Swiss skiing rival Bernhard Russi. Also in attendance will be the director, Andreas Schmied, and key cast, including up-and-coming Austrian actor Julian Waldner, who plays Klammer, and Valerie Huber, who plays Klammer’s girlfriend and later wife Eva. Huber features in the upcoming Netflix original series “Kitz.”

PTI’s autumn lineup includes humorous adult animation “Welcome to Siegheilkirchn” (formerly known as “Snotty Boy”), which had its world premiere in competition at Annecy, as well as Mexican soccer comedy “Domingo,” which will have its local premiere in competition at the Guadalajara Film Festival.

“Chasing the Line” is produced by Epo-Film and Samsara Film in co-production with Sabotage Films Vienna in association with Servus TV and the support of the Austrian Film Institute, the Austria Film Industry Support (FISA), the Carinthia Marketing Office, Austrian broadcaster ORF, the Vienna Film Fund, Cine Tirol and the Carinthia Film Commission.