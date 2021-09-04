Venice-Premiering ‘The Accusation’ With Charlotte Gainsbourg Lures Buyers for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has lured distributors in key territories for Yvan Attal’s “The Accusation” ahead of the movie’s world premiere out of competition at Venice.

Based on Karine Tuil’s bestseller “Les Choses Hu­maines,” “The Accusation” follows the downfall of a French intellectual power couple whose model son, Alexandre, is accused of rape, setting in motion an inextricable media-judicial machine. The film was penned by Attal and Yaël Langmann.

Attal’s previous directorial efforts include “My Wife Is an Actress” and “Le Brio.” Tuil’s book won a pair of prestigious awards, including the Prix Goncourt High Schoolers in 2019 and has been translated in Germany, Italy and Russia with a dozen of other countries coming up.

Charlotte Gainsbourg stars in the film alongside Pierre Arditi, Benjamin Lavernhe, Ben Attal and Mathieu Kassovitz.

Gaumont has pre-sold “The Accusation” to Canada (MK2 Mile End), Brazil (Imovision), Israel (Nachshon), Spain (Karma), CIS/Ukraine (Russian World Service), Benelux (Athena), former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Group), Indonesia (Falcon), Poland (Galapagos Films), Switzerland (Ascot Elite) and Taiwan (Avjet).

“Yvan Attal delivers a timely story exploring the intersection of class, sex and consent through the story of a young man who is accused rape; and the way he looks at the issue from multiple perspectives is both original and thought-provoking,” said Alexis Cassanet, Gaumont’s senior Vice President of international sales and distribution.

Gaumont co-produced the movie and will release in French theaters. “The Accusation” is produced by Olivier Delbosc at Curiosa Films, who is also at Venice with “Lost Illusions” in competition. Gaumont is also selling “Lost Illusions” and has unveiled a raft of pre-sales.