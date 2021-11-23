Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham Headline Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ From Bluestone Entertainment

Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham will star in the psychological sci-fi thriller “Slingshot” from Richard Saperstein’s Bluestone Entertainment.

Mikael Håfström (“Outside the Wire,” “Escape Plan”) is attached to direct the movie, which turns on an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

Other cast members include Tomer Capone (“Fauda,” “The Boys”) and David Morrissey (“The Colour Room,” “The Walking Dead”). Principal photography begins Dec. 1 at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest, Hungary.

“Slingshot” is an Astral Pictures production in association with Bluestone Entertainment and Hungarian investment fund Széchenyi Funds Ltd. WME Independent is handling sales.

“‘Slingshot’ is a wonderful match of filmmaker and material,” said Saperstein of the project. “I thought of Mikael the moment I first read the script. I am thrilled to embark on this production together in Hungary with our partners at Széchenyi Funds, and an incredible cast and crew.”

Håfström added: “After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast. I am looking forward to the challenge of working within the contained environment of the spaceship. The script carves out some excellent characters and, as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light.”

The screenplay is written by R. Scott Adams (“Donner Pass”) and Nathan Parker (“Moon”). The film is being produced by Saperstein (“Hancock,” “Seven”). Executive producers include Beau Turpin, Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver and Joanna Plafsky.

The creative team includes production designer Barry Chusid (“Source Code,” “Independence Day: Resurgence”) and director of photography Pär M Ekberg (“Polar,” “Lords of Chaos”). Music will be composed by ASCAP Film and Television Music Award winner Lorne Balfe (“Mission: Impossible–Fallout,” “Black Widow”). Caroline Harris (“Outside the Wire,” “Black Mirror”) is the costume designer and casting directors are Chelsea Ellis Bloch and Marisol Roncali of Atomic Honey.

Affleck received an Oscar nomination for his performance in “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” Other credits include “Gone, Baby Gone,” “Out of the Furnace,” “Ain’t Them Body Saints” and “A Ghost Story.” In 2016, he won the best actor Oscar for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Fishburne’s most prominent roles include Morpheus in The Matrix franchise and Editor Perry White in DC Comics’ “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Fishburne — a best actor Oscar nominee for Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It” — has also starred as Bowery King in the John Wick franchise. His upcoming features include the highly anticipated “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which has been filming in Paris, and Paul Feig’s “The School for Good and Evil.”

Elsewhere, Beecham won the best actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival for her lead role in Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe,” and critical acclaim for her performance in BBC drama “The Pursuit of Love.” She is known for her performances in the Coen Brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” and more recently, in Mikael Hafström’s “Outside the Wire” and Disney’s “Cruella.” She will next star in “1899,” a new series from the creators of “Dark,” Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

Mikael Håfström is represented by WME and Management 360, while Casey Affleck is represented by WME. Laurence Fishburne is represented by CAA, Landmark Artists Management and Del Shaw Moonves. Emily Beecham is represented by ICM Partners and Seven Summits Pictures & Management. Tomer Capone is represented by Thruline Entertainment, The Kneller Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. David Morrissey is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant and UTA.