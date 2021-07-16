The Match Factory Reveals Sales on Palme d’Or Contender ‘Drive My Car’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading arthouse sales agency The Match Factory has announced a host of sales on Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” which premiered in Cannes Competition on Sunday and is a favorite with the critics.

The Japanese drama has sold to the U.K. (Modern Film), Benelux (September Film), Italy (Tucker Film), Spain (Elastica/Filmin), Portugal (Leopardo), Greece (Ama Films), Former Yugoslavia (Demiurg), Hong Kong (Edko Films) and Taiwan (Andrews Film). Negotiations are underway for North America, Australia and New Zealand, Scandinavia, China, Russia, Israel and the Baltic region. Diaphana will release in France, as previously announced.

“Drive My Car” follows Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, and accepts an offer to direct “Uncle Vanja” at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

C&I Entertainment Inc., Culture Entertainment Co., Ltd. and Bitters End, Inc. produced the film, and the latter will distribute in Japan.

Popular on Variety

The director was previously in Cannes Competition with “Asako I & II” and his latest film, “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” won best director at this year’s Berlinale.