Cannes Palme d’Or Honoree Marco Bellocchio’s ‘Marx Can Wait’ Finds North American Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Marx Can Wait” by Italian film master Marco Bellocchio, who received the honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Represented in international markets by The Match Factory, “Marx Can Wait” is a moving and personal family tale exploring how the suicide of his twin brother Camillo shaped Bellocchio’s life and body of work. The documentary played at New York Film Festival and is eligible for this year’s Academy Awards.

In “Marx Can Wait,” Bellocchio tackles the trauma of Camillo’s death and invites family members to present their memories of his twin brother. The narrative and observational documentary shows how this loss has loomed over Bellocchio’s work like an unexpressed taboo marked by guilt, remorse and longing.

“We’re so thrilled to be partnering once again with The Match Factory and with Bellocchio on this beautiful, personal and transcendent work by a master,” said Strand Releasing’s Marcus Hu, who negotiated the acquisition alongside Jon Gerrans and Michael Weber of the Match Factory.

“Marx Can Wait” was produced by Simone Gattoni for Kavac Film, Beppe Caschetto at IBC Movie, with Rai Cinema. Mal Comune Pagani and Moreno Zani of Tenderstories are co-producers.

“Representing such an important figure for cinema as Marco Bellocchio is always an honor for us. But this time is specially meaningful for ‘Marx Can Wait,’ being such a personal project of his that ripples through all Bellocchio’s masterful work,” said Weber, who has worked with Strand Releasing on many films over the years, including the recent film “Digger,” which is Greece’s Oscar submission. Strand Releasing is planning to distribute the film in the spring.

“Marx Can Wait” has now been acquired by Ad Vitam (France), Alambique (Portugal), Cineart (Benelux), Cinematheque Suisse (Switzerland) and MCF Megacom (Ex-Yugoslavia).

Bellocchio is currently finishing the script for his new film, based on the true story of the kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara by Pope Plus IX in 1858. Shooting is planned for the spring of 2022. The project is re-teaming Bellocchio with Caschetto at IBC Movie, Gattoni at Kavac Film and Rai Cinema. Alexandra Henoscheberg from Ad Vitam is also a producer on the film. The Match Factory is handling sales.

Besides “Digger” and “Marx Can Wait,” Strand Releasing’s upcoming slate of films includes Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated” and Lou Ye’s “Saturday Fiction.” The L.A.-based company recently released Christopher Yogi’s “I Was a Simple Man,” starring Constance Wu.