Cannes’ Marché du Film Unveils Dates For Pre-Festival Screenings

The “Pre-Cannes Screenings” organized by Cannes’ Marché du Film will take place online May 25-28. The actual film market, meanwhile, will run alongside the festival from July 6-15.

The screenings will be hosted on the market’s upgraded online platform, which will offer virtual booths for sales companies and screening rooms for streaming. As previously announced, access to this platform will be strictly reserved for buyers who are already registered with the Marché du Film (either with an online or an onsite accreditation) at no extra cost.

The Marché du Film has already opened accreditation and is offering an ‘early bird’ rate until April 15 of €349 for the onsite event in Cannes and €129 for the online Marché alone.

More to come.