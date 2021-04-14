Cannes Marché Moves Pre-Festival Screenings From May to June

Cannes has pulled the plug on its May pre-festival event. Instead, the virtual screenings will move to the new dates of June 21-25.

On Wednesday, Cannes Marché organizers said “a vast majority” of buyers and sellers responded to a survey voicing their preference for the pre-festival screenings to run in June, rather than May.

“Following the request from sales agents to have an event between the EFM and the Marché du Film in Cannes in July, the Marché du Film announced a few weeks ago the Pre-Cannes Screenings in May,” said organizers in a statement.

“More recently, some sales companies voiced their preference to hold the event later in June. We therefore decided to launch a wide survey to all buyers and sellers. More than 700 answered: a vast majority confirmed their participation in the Pre-Cannes Screenings and 66% voted in this new context for moving to 21 June.

“Listening to and answering the needs of the industry are key values of the Marché du Film team. Therefore, we have decided to run the online Pre-Cannes Screenings from 21-25 June, two weeks before the Marché du Film in Cannes (6-15 July).”

More to come.