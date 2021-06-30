Cannes Unveils Cinema de La Plage Lineup With Steve McQueen, Spike Lee, Oliver Stone

Set to unfold during the busy summer holiday, the Cannes Film Festival will roll out a lineup of screenings, including world premieres and concerts on the beach aimed at holiday-makers and red carpet-jaded festival attendees.

Called Le cinema de la plage, the open-air screenings will run every evening at 9:30 p.m. on the beach across from the Majestic hotel and will be free and accessible to all.

As previously reported by Variety, the lineup of beach screenings boasts the European premiere of “F9,” the latest instalment of Universal’s action-packed “Fast & Furious” franchise with Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez.

Besides “F9,” Cannes will also host the screening of Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock” and Spike Lee’s “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” an entrancing big-screen version of David Byrne’s “American Utopia.” Both McQueen and Lee, who heads this year’s competition jury, will be there to present their respective films, along with Byrne, who will grace spectators on the beach with a live concert.

The cinema de la plage will also feature the world premiere of Tony Gatlif’s “Tom Medina,” a western set in Camargue which was part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection. Gatlif, who won best director at Cannes with “Exils” in 2004, will be on the ground to present the film, followed by a big rock and flamenco concert with 13 musicians and dancers.

Popular on Variety

Other world premieres slated for Le cinema de la plage include Patrick Imbert’s “Le sommet des dieux,” which was also selected for Cannes’ Official Selection last year.

The lineup of movies set for beach screenings also includes cult classics such as Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Amélie” with Audrey Tautou, and Oliver Stone’s 1991 movie “JFK.” The Director’s Cut of “JFK” will screen the day following the world premiere of the helmer’s anticipated documentary “JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass” in the Official Selection. Both Jeunet and Stone will be there to present their movies.