Cannes Festival to Open With Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver Starrer ‘Annette’

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to open with Leos Carax’s anticipated romantic musical film “Annette” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on July 7. The movie will also play in competition.

“Annette” will be released simultaneously in theaters in France by UGC. The film marks Carax’s English-language debut. It features original songs by the Sparks, the art-rock band founded in 1971 by Ron and Russell Mael. Carax is a cult French helmer whose credits include “Holy Motors.”

“Annette” is represented in international markets by Kinology. Amazon Studios has U.S. and Canadian rights.

The film produced by Charles Gillibert (CG Cinéma International), Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu (Tribus P. Films) and Adam Driver, in association with Amazon Studios, Arte and Canal Plus.