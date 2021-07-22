Cannes’ Critics’ Week Film ‘Anais in Love’ Sells to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes’ Critics’ Week title “Anais in Love,” Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s romantic comedy starring Anais Demoustier, is set to travel in key territories. The French-language film is represented in international markets by Pamela Leu’s Be For Films.

Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s feature debut centers on a spirited young woman who falls in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. Demoustier, who previously appeared in “Les Grandes Personnes” and “Marguerite & Julien,” leads the cast.

Magnolia acquired U.S. rights to the movie during the festival where it earned strong reviews. Be For Films has also sold the movie to Germany and Austria (Prokino Filmverleih), Australia & New Zealand (Kismet Movies), United Kingdom & Eire (Peccadillo Pictures), Canada (Axia Films), Benelux (Athena Films), Switzerland (Frenetic Films), Italy (Officine Ubu), Poland (Aurora Films), Greece (One from the Heart) and Brazil (Imovision). Be For Films is currently in negotiations to close Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Spain and Scandinavia.

“Launching a first film is always a challenge, however, I knew the space given at the Critics’ Week for a French film would be a very positive signal for the market. Without knowing how this festival will end, we can be proud with the bunch of distributors that acquired ‘Anais in Love,'” said Leu.

“Anais in Love” is produced by Les Films Pelleas’ David Thion, Stéphane Demoustier, Philippe Martin and Igor Auzépy.

Bourgeois-Tacquet presented her 2018 short “Pauline Asservie” at Cannes’ Critics’ Week and developed the script for “Anais in Love” during the Next Step program.

B For Films is part of Playtime Group, which is also the parent company of Film Constellation and Films Boutique.