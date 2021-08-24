Björn Runge’s SF Studios-Produced ‘Burn All My Letters’ Starts Shooting; First Still Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

“Burn All My Letters,” Swedish filmmaker Björn Runge’s follow up to his Glen Close starrer “The Wife,” has just started shooting “Burn All My Letters.” The decade-spanning love drama stars Bill Skarsgård (“Deadpool”) and is based on Alex Schulman’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Sverrir Gudnason (“Borg vs. McEnroe,” “Gentlemen,” “A Serious Game”) has just joined the cast as Schulman and stars alongside Sonja Richter (“The Bridge,” “Loving Adults”) who plays Amanda Schulman, one of Denmark’s greatest actresses. The rest of the cast comprises Marika Lindström (“Daybreak”), Sten Ljunggren (“Border”), as well as Asta Kamma August (“Follow The Money”) and Gustav Lindh (“Rider of Justice”).

“Burn All My Letters” is produced by SF Studios and sold by REinvent International Sales who have unveiled a first still from the shoot in Sweden (pictured).

Inspired by true events, the story revolves around Karin Stolpe’s complex relationship with her husband Sven Stolpe and her passionate love affair with Olof Lagercrantz which starts in the 1930s. The film shows the impact of passion, jealousy and anger across 70 years, involving different generations.

“The process of making a film of my novel has been a very special journey for me,” said Schulman. “Besides the fact that the elite of Swedish actors has joined the project, I am also thrilled and excited that Sverrir will portray me in the film. He is a tremendously talented actor with a sense a calmness on film and on stage that is mesmerizing,” added the author.

“Bringing a film script to life is always a huge challenge, especially if you, like me, are interested in honesty. With this great story, extremely talented actors and dedicated production team, I am very excited to shoot this film and start the journey to the premiere”, said Runge.

“Burn All My Letters” is produced by Annika Sucksdorff and Jonathan Ridings at SF Studios, with the support from the Swedish Film Institute and in collaboration with SVT, Film i Väst and Film Stockholm.

The film is lensing at the Sigtuna Foundation in Stockholm and in the Western part of Sweden in August and September. SF Studios handles Nordic distribution and the film is expected to premiere at theaters in Sweden during fall 2022.