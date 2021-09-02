Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright to Star in ‘Where All Light Tends to Go,’ Bankside to Sell (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Hopper Penn are set to star in “Where All Light Tends to Go.” Bankside Films has boarded sales on the film, which will be directed by Ben Young (“Hounds of Love,” “Extinction”).

The screenplay was written by Robert Knott (“Appaloosa”), based on the novel written by David Joy. Production is scheduled for November.

Set in the Appalachian Mountains, “Where All Light Tends to Go” is a tense thriller about a family dominated by a crime lord who controls his family and his business with his fists. When his son meets the girl of his dreams, desperately wanting to escape the life he is expected to lead and freeing himself from the clutches of his father, he is forced to go head to head with the terrifying man who will stop at nothing to ensure loyalty from all of those around him.

Young said: “Very rarely do words jump off the page as they did for me in Robert’s beautiful script. The opportunity to work on such well-crafted, thematically relevant material is an opportunity most filmmakers usually only dream of. I’m truly humbled to be bringing this story to life with such remarkable, nuanced performers as Billy, Robin and Hopper, as well as with long time collaborators Josh Kesselman and Michael McDermott behind the lens.”

Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films said: “We were immediately excited by this thrilling tale of family ties and the need to break free. Ben Young is a remarkable filmmaker who has attracted an exceptional cast to bring this story to life and we cannot wait to share it with our international partners.”

The film will be produced by Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films, Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment, Robert Knott and Robin Wright. Nathan Klinger and Ryan Winterstern will executive produce and Ruth Bornhauser will co-produce. Michael McDermott serves as director of photography.