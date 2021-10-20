‘Censor,’ ‘After Love’ Filmmakers Among BIFA New Talent Longlist

Variety Director to Watch Prano Bailey-Bond (“Censor”) and BAFTA-nominated “After Love” filmmaker Aleem Khan are among the 39 filmmakers longlisted in the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) new talent categories.

The 39 longlisted filmmakers will be invited to join BIFA’s Springboard scheme, a tailored program of professional development, peer-to-peer support, mentoring, networking and skills enhancement aimed to nurture emerging talent as they build on the success of their first features.

The final five nominations in each category will be announced on Nov. 3. Winners will be revealed at the ceremony on Dec. 5.

The longlists:

The Douglas Hickox Award

(Best Debut Director)

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Matt Chambers – “The Bike Thief”

Prano Bailey-Bond – “Censor”

Jonathan Butterell – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Sonita Gale – “Hostile”

Jack Clough – “People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan”

Reggie Yates – “Pirates”

Celeste Bell “Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché” [also Directed By Paul Sng]

Corinna Faith – “The Power”

Charlotte Colbert – “She Will”

Camille Griffin – “Silent Night”

Marley Morrison – “Sweetheart”

Cathy Brady – “Wildfire”

Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Tom Palmer, Tom Stourton – “All My Friends Hate Me”

Matt Chambers – “The Bike Thief”

Colum Eastwood – “Black Medicine”

Prano Bailey-Bond – “Censor” [also written by Anthony Fletcher]

Richard Bean, Clive Coleman – “The Duke”

Tom Macrae – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa – “People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan”

Reggie Yates – “Pirates”

Corinna Faith – “The Power”

Charlotte Colbert, Kitty Percy – “She Will”

Camille Griffin – “Silent Night”

James Webber – “Sorority”

Marley Morrison – “Sweetheart”

Matt Redd – “The Toll”

Cathy Brady – “Wildfire”

Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood Studios Group

Tom Palmer – “All My Friends Hate Me”

P.K. Fellowes, Sophia Gibber – “The Bike Thief” [also produced by Lene Bausager]

Annika Ranin, Jasmin Morrison – “Boarders”

Hester Ruoff – “Boiling Point” [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

Dominic Tighe – “Bull” [also produced by Leonora Darby, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, Mark Lane]

Helen Jones – “Censor”

Katie Hodgkin – “Martyrs Lane” [also produced by Christine Alderson]

Tim Sealey – “People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan” [also produced by Claire Jones]

Rob Watson – “The Power” [also produced by Matthew James Wilkinson]

Martyn Robertson, Louise Storrie – “Ride The Wave”

Jessica Malik – “She Will” [also produced by Bob Last]

Clive Patterson – “Sing, Freetown”

Michelle Antoniades – “Sweetheart”

Breakthrough Performance

Ariana Bodorová – “Ali & Ava”

Tom Stourton – “All My Friends Hate Me”

Jude Hill – “Belfast”

Lauryn Ajufo – “Boiling Point”

Max Harwood – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Tom Prior – “Firebird”

Ellora Torchia – “In The Earth”

Hannah Douglas – “Lapwing”

Kiera Thompson – “Martyrs Lane”

Daniel Lamont – “Nowhere Special”

Tallulah Greive – “Our Ladies”

Elliot Edusah – “Pirates”

Jordan Peters – “Pirates”

Reda Elazouar – “Pirates”

Rose Williams – “The Power”

Nell Barlow – “Sweetheart”