Filmmakers Pay Tribute to Bertrand Tavernier, the ‘Spirit of Cinema’

The news of beloved and revered French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier’s death has struck a chord in France and around the world with a flurry of cinephiles, filmmakers, critics, industry figures and talents remembering him on social media on Thursday.

Aside from his prolific career as filmmaker, Tavernier (“Round Midnight,” “Coup de Torchon,” “A Sunday in the Country”), was also a driving force behind the Institut Lumiere and its annual heritage film festival in Lyon which he ran alongside Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux. Tavernier brought tremendous support to film preservation and livened up the cultural life of Lyon, his hometown, through his dedicated work at the Institut Lumiere.

“We would have soon celebrated our 40 years of friendship and common work, since he reached out a helping hand when I was a student,” Fremaux told Variety. “And we had many adventures together, including the Lumiere festival and his last documentary [‘Journey Through French Cinema’]. He was a great cinephile, and a great human being,” said Fremaux.

Tavernier was known for his insatiable curiosity, passion, lifelong enthusiasm for sharing ideas and kindness.

The legendary filmmaker was also passionate about America and wrote several books about U.S. films. He had just finished the book “100 Years of American Cinema” which will come out in the fall. He was also working on a film adaptation of a book by Russel Banks.

Amazon Studios’ Scott Foundas, a former Variety critic, said Tavernier “embodied the spirit of cinema as robustly as anyone ever has, and who leaves behind a filmography rich in humanistic masterworks.”

Canal Plus Group’s CEO Maxime Saada described Tavernier as a “great filmmaker” who was “so cultured, curious, engaged, generous,” and said his passing was a “massive shock for the cinema” world.

Jean Labadie, the founder of the French distribution company Le Pacte who collaborated with Tavernier on several films including “L’Appat,” said his death was “so sad, so tragic.”

La disparition de Bertrand Tavernier est tellement triste ,tellement dramatique!Il luttait contre une pancréatique depuis des années , sans se plaindre , en continuant à travailler avec une energie extraordinaire!

British filmmaker Mark Cousins described Tavernier as a “mighty keeper of the flame of cinema.”

More tributes:

