Berlinale Documentary ‘Who We Were’ Acquired by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique has acquired Marc Bauder’s cinematic documentary “Who We Were,” which is set to world premiere in the “Berlinale Special” section of the Berlin Film Festival.

“Who We Were” observes the current state of the world and postulates about the future through intense encounters with six intellectuals and scientists, including the astronaut Alexander Gerst, the deep sea researcher Sylvia Earle, the molecular biologist and buddhist monk Mathieu Ricard, the economist Dennis Snower, the philosopher and sociologist Felwine Sarr and the philosopher and critical posthumanist Janina Loh.

Bauder follows his interviewees into the depths of the ocean, to the top of the world, and out into the far reaches of space. Together, they explore the incredible capabilities of the human brain, a global economic summit, the legacy of colonization, and the feelings of a robot.

“Who We Were” was lensed by high-profile cinematographer Börres Weiffenbach (“Body of Truth,” “Dead Man Working”) and was inspired by an unpublished book that Roger Willemsen, a German writer, thinker and TV host, was working on before he died in 2016.

Films Boutique will represent the film in international markets and will kick off sales at the EFM.

“I am very happy to have Films Boutique as a strong partner who also believes in the future of cinematic storytelling in big pictures,” said Bauder, whose credits include the 2013 documentary “Master of the Universe,” which garnered a European Film Award, among other international prizes.

“Especially now and more than ever, cinema and film can be a key through which the present can be read and hopefully reshaped. If not for us, then for future generations who will come after us and ask themselves ‘Who We Were,'” said the filmmaker and producer.

Gabor Greiner, Films Boutique COO, said Bauder has created, after “Master of the Universe,” another “fascinating, thoughtful and reflective documentary which should please audiences worldwide with its beautiful cinematography, accessible approach and attaching take at a topic that is being widely discussed these days.”

Greiner said the “images shot in the International Space Station and in the depths of the ocean are breathtaking.”

X Verleih AG will release the documentary in German cinemas on World Earth Day, on April 22. “Who We Were” was co-produced by Hessischer Rundfunk, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, Südwestrundfunk, and ARTE, as well as producers Hanfgarn & Ufer. It was supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, HessenFilm, the German Federal Film Board, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media, and the German Federal Film Fund.